Jabari Smith Jr. and Walker Kessler to compete in NBA All-Star skills challenge

By JD McCarthy,

10 days ago
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The NBA All-Star Weekend will take place this weekend in Salt Lake City and two former Auburn stars will be competing. Jabari Smith jr. and Walker Kessler will battle each other in the Kia Skills Challenge Saturday night.

The event consists of three teams of three players that are put through a four-round competition that tests their dribbling, passing, and shooting abilities. Smith will be coming on the rookie team with Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Detroit’s Jaden Ivey. While Kessler is on the Jazz team with Jordan Clarkson and Colin Sexton.

The final team consists of the three Antetokounmpo brothers (Giannis, Alex, and Thanasis). The two teams with the most points will advance to the final.

Kessler has had a great rookie season for the Jazz, averaging 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks. Smith is averaging 11.9 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Rockets.

The event is set to start at 7 p.m. CT and will be on TNT.

