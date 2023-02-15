How To Become A Crisis Counselor: A Step-By-Step Guide

Trauma can severely impact one’s mental health and even alter the course of their life forever. That’s why trauma survivors who are experiencing a mental health emergency or emotional turmoil need not only immediate physical evaluation but also emotional support.

If you can stay calm in tense situations and communicate effectively, you might consider a career in crisis counseling. In this article, we outline how to become a crisis counselor and the typical responsibilities and salary for this job.

What Is a Crisis Counselor?

Crisis counselors are mental health professionals who support patients who have lived through traumatic experiences. Crisis counseling helps patients cope with stressful incidents by providing emotional support and other resources.

Crisis counselors work with a variety of patients who have experienced or witnessed severe accidents, natural disasters, domestic and sexual abuse, terminal illnesses, terror attacks or the death of a loved one. These professionals also help patients living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) through stress reduction techniques and other healthy coping strategies.

The day-to-day activities of a crisis counselor may include:

Traveling to disaster locations to provide immediate support to victims

Explaining to patients the cause of their stressful feelings

Assessing clients to determine their mental health needs

Writing reports

Creating treatment plans

Referring patients to other mental health professionals

Providing interventions to patients in danger of hurting themselves and others

How To Become a Crisis Counselor

Below we outline the path to becoming a mental health counselor who specializes in crisis counseling. Keep in mind that some other crisis counseling certifications have more relaxed education and licensure requirements. For more information on this career path, see our guide on how to become a mental health counselor.

Complete a Bachelor’s Degree

A bachelor’s degree is the minimum academic qualification to work in counseling. To enter this field, you should consider a bachelor’s in psychology, a bachelor’s in social work or a major in human services or a related field.

Earn a Master’s Degree

Many employers require mental health counselors to have a graduate degree, such as a master’s in counseling or a master’s in psychology. This education is most often required of aspiring crisis counselors who do not have a bachelor’s degree in a field related to mental health.

Before enrolling in any counseling master’s program, ensure that it is accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP).

Earn Licensure

Specific counseling licensure requirements vary by state. However, obtaining a crisis counseling license typically involves completing a supervised clinical internship and passing a state-approved licensure exam administered by the National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC).

Consider Certification

Certification is not required to practice crisis counseling, but it’s often preferred in various settings. The American Institute of Health Care Professionals (AIHCP) offers the most recognized certification for crisis counselors. We explore this certification in detail below.

Certification for Crisis Counselors

AIHCP-certified crisis counselors may use the initials CIC-CSp., which is an abbreviation of “crisis intervention counselor—certified specialist,” after their names. Below are the prerequisites you must meet to obtain this nationally recognized credential.

Education Requirements

The AIHCP requires applicants to complete an established education program to equip them for crisis intervention counseling. The program must be approved by the AIHCP review board and offer at least 275 hours of lectures on crisis intervention.

Eligible candidates must present evidence of program completion within two years before the application date.

Professional and Academic Requirements

To be considered eligible for the crisis intervention certification, you must also meet one of the criteria listed below:

Be a licensed registered nurse

Be a licensed social worker

Be a licensed healthcare professional

Be a healthcare provider with at least an associate degree

Be a licensed psychologist or counselor

Be a licensed or certified emergency medical technician

Hold a bachelor’s degree or higher in human services, psychology or another health-related field

Currently practice as a licensed minister or any legal clerical religious representative

Currently practice as a crisis counselor

Currently work in criminal justice or fire sciences

Currently work in disaster relief or response

Renewing Certification

The AIHCP crisis intervention certification is valid for four years. Professionals who complete at least 50 hours of continuing education within the four-year certification term qualify to renew their certification.

Certification Fees

The AIHCP offers seven compulsory courses for its crisis intervention counseling certification, each of which costs $150. Upon completion of the required courses, candidates can proceed to fill out the certification application and submit it by fax or email with an application fee of $200.

Salary and Job Outlook for Crisis Counselors

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) does not report career data for crisis counselors specifically, but it does report on substance abuse, behavioral disorder and mental health counselors. According to the BLS, these counselors earn a median salary of $48,520 and can expect a 22% job growth rate from 2021 through 2031. This rate is much faster than the national average projected growth rate of 5% for all occupations nationwide.

This outlook data indicates job security and ample opportunities for crisis counselors over the next decade.

