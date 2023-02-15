Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

East High School back in session after 'day to take a collective breath' following student shooting

By By KYLA PEARCE,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhhhE_0kopDcwb00

Following Monday afternoon's shooting near East High School, the school closed Tuesday to give the community time to access mental health support, according to a letter sent out by East High School Principal Terita Walker.

The school returned to regular, if delayed by the snow, operation on Wednesday.

Police responded to the shooting report at the high school just after 2:30 p.m. Monday and found 16-year-old student Luis Garcia with gunshot wounds still sitting in his car.

Garcia was transported to an area hospital with a "very poor prognosis," according to police. He remained in critical condition Tuesday.

Denver Gazette news partner 9News interviewed Garcia's older brother, Santos Garcia, who said Luis can't talk or open his eyes — but was able to squeeze his family members' hands on Tuesday.

"He's trying his best, and we see life in him," Santos told 9News . "We all have faith, because it feels so unreal this situation is happening to him. We know he's a fighter and he's going to work through this, and we all have faith in him."

Santos said his brother is a hard-worker, loyal friend and the spirit of the family.

The school went into Secure Perimeter status while the Denver Police Department investigated the incident, according to a letter sent to parents Monday.

Walker's Tuesday letter to the community deemed the closure a day for the community to take a breath and go over the safety and school resources that are available to them.

"We will be taking this school closure day to take a collective breath as a community and create opportunities to seek the emotional and mental health support that our community requires," Walker wrote in the letter.

In the letter, Walker provided the following list of resources for students in need of crisis support or other mental health support during non-school hours:

Colorado Crisis Services: 844-493-8255 or text "TALK" to 38255I Matter Colorado: online referral for six free sessions of mental health supportSafe2Tell: 877-542-7233 or www.safe2tell.org

East High School and Denver Public Schools will provide additional mental health and community support for teachers and students, Walker said in the letter. Crisis support and additional security will be present on campus.

In the letter, Walker encouraged all students and parents to report any known or suspected threats to their Safe2Tell line.

"We also encourage parents to engage in conversations with their students to encourage best safety practices, and to encourage their student to speak out when they have knowledge of potential dangers to themselves or others at school," Walker said in the letter.

Police located the shooting suspects' vehicle in northeast Denver about two hours after the incident, according to police, and arrested two juveniles they suspect to have been involved in the shooting.

The suspects are not students from East High School, but are students in the Denver Public Schools system, according to police.

Neither has been technically arrested for the shooting, according to police. One suspect, a 17-year-old, is being held on suspicion of illegal possession of a handgun. The other, a 16-year-old, is being held on allegations of auto theft and felony eluding.

Police did not release their booking photos or arrest affidavits as both are minors.

Denver Police District Division Chief of Investigations Joe Montoya said this incident demonstrates a clear need by the "community and everybody to come together" to find ways to curb violent crimes involving young people.

"Juvenile crime is very high and it's very disturbing," said Joe Montoya, the division chief of investigations at Denver Police District.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final decision on charges.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
East High School, other DPS schools receive likely hoax threats
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado school case study highlights need for collaboration in turnaround work
Greeley, CO1 day ago
Denver mayoral candidate Leslie Herod said she 'transformed Colorado for the better'
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police arrest fatal shooting suspect after pursuit
Denver, CO21 hours ago
Elias Armstrong described as bright, loveable son who fell in with wrong group
Denver, CO1 day ago
Aurora police officer under investigation for slamming handcuffed suspect to hospital floor
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Newly released video shows unidentified man allegedly shooting car thieves, killing 12-year-old in Denver
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver's 16th Street Mall: Rebirth or Decline?
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Vince Bzdek: Many mayoral candidates are taking a harder line on homelessness
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Weld County DA dismisses serious charge against officer in Platteville train crash
Platteville, CO1 day ago
Colorado festival brings brewers together from across the state
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Recreating Main Street: How Erie is using local control to solve its affordable housing problem | COVER STORY
Erie, CO1 day ago
LIVE UPDATES: Denver Public Schools on two-hour delay, highways reopened as a winter storm rolled through Colorado
Denver, CO3 days ago
Attendance data dive: Local performing arts groups may never fully recover
Arvada, CO1 day ago
PBS holds Denver mayoral forum tonight
Denver, CO1 day ago
10 candidates for Denver mayor square off in forum
Denver, CO1 day ago
Appeals court finds no discrimination in Denver prosecutor's removal of Black woman from jury
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver's realtors group grills mayoral candidates on rental home licensure, inspection ordinance
Denver, CO2 days ago
Frontier Airlines starts non-stop service to Jamaica
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado Sunshine: Metro State baseball's Cam Yuran earns RMAC honor
Denver, CO2 days ago
New CU Boulder research warns excess body weight means shorter life span
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Still don't know much about the Denver mayoral candidates? Join Feb. 28 townhall featuring experts
Denver, CO1 day ago
Isaiah Stevens, CSU Rams get Border War win over Wyoming in highlight of up-and-down season
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
Frustration continues to build for Tad Boyle, Colorado after blowout home loss to USC
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Denver weather: Warm Saturday leading to possible snowy Sunday
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Newest Denver Fair Elections Fund report: No change in mayoral candidate fundraising leaders
Denver, CO2 days ago
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Friday, Feb. 24)
Denver, CO1 day ago
Report: Vance Joseph returning to Denver as Broncos defensive coordinator
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver weather: Sunny and mild weekend ahead
Denver, CO1 day ago
Geaux Broncos: Sean Payton adds former Saints, LSU sports performance director to Denver staff
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy