People Are Confessing The "Missed Connection" They Still Think About, So I Drew Them — Internet, Do Your Thing

" I work at an escape room in a big city , so I see lots of different guests every day. I don’t remember most, if any, of them. However, one day, a friend group on a girl’s trip came in that I distinctly remember. The ladies were all super fun, but one was running very late, which was pretty annoying since we couldn't start without her. I was sure I wasn't going to like her at all when she got there. When she did arrive, my young gay heart flipped . She was gorgeous.

I played it cool and tried to get the group in the room quickly so they would have their full time to play, while also trying to give myself enough time to chat her up. She was the liveliest and funniest of the group by far, and before they all went in, she gave me a huge high-five — a 'good luck charm', as she put it. That high five gave me more of a thrill than any other physical act ever in my life.

They escaped the room and, yet again, her firm high-five trapped me in her orbit. I so wanted to ask for her number, but I had never even dated another woman before. I was only recently out. So, I ended up chickening out. I also didn’t want to be that employee who asked out a customer, so I let them be in their merry way.

It's been a year since that encounter, and I can’t get over it. I don’t believe in soulmates, but I’ve never felt that kind of initial attraction to anyone before or since then."

— hollyb31