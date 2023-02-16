Change location
People Are Confessing The "Missed Connection" They Still Think About, So I Drew Them — Internet, Do Your Thing
By Pernell Quilon,11 days ago
Missed connections happen every day, and they're often the encounters we never forget about. I was reminded of this when I recently asked folks about the missed connections they still think about — my heart jumped at the level of detail people wrote in with. And since love is in the air, I took the details the BuzzFeed Community gave and drew their missed connections:
Internet, do your thing.
1. They met in an escape room and her "young gay heart flipped":
2. They shared a cab and a kiss — she's "looked for her at every women's event" since then:
3. They met 20,000 feet in the air. He offered her gummy bears, and suddenly she "was in a rom-com":
4. She got kicked out of the club. He was "an angel that night," and hugged her while she cried:
5. She took a detour. After "a semester abroad spent exploring alone," she found exactly what she was looking for:
6. It was the holidays, and he gave her the gift of a "kiss she often compares others to":
7. They were drawn to each other. But she was with family. So, she left him "standing awkwardly" at the top of the staircase:
8. They drunkenly sang karaoke together. In the morning, she was gone. But "her sunglasses were on the nightstand":
9. They were on the same bus, and every shared glance "felt like warm butter spread onto perfectly toasted bread":
10. Maybe it was love, or maybe it was Lush — either way, her "poor gay ass just stood there":
11. He was a boy. She was a lesbian. Can I make it any more obvious? It was the only time she felt "so at peace" with a man:
12. The subway doors opened, and it was "almost magical" the way he looked at her. But they were headed opposite ways:
13. She was "newly single and bi-curious." And the universe delivered:
14. They were on a hike. The scent of "pine and his cologne settled on him like morning dew," and it changed his life:
15. She cried on the L train. Outside, "he mouthed, 'You ok?' And it was enough for her to breathe and wipe her tears away:
16. They spent the entire concert "singing to each other" across the room. Three days later, the universe reunited them:
What's your own romantic missed connection you still think about to this day? Share your story in the comments, or through this Google form if you'd like to include your contact info, and I might draw a portrait of your missed connection for a future post.
Also, if you're reading this post and feel like you or someone you know could be one of these people's missed connections, please PLEASE get in contact with me if you're interested in reconnecting.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
