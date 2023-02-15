Open in App
South Bend, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Notre Dame football has found it’s next quarterbacks coach

By Michael Chen,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYSg6_0kop9xTx00

When Tommy Rees left Notre Dame for Alabama, not only did the Irish lose their offensive coordinator but also their quarterbacks coach.

Not many have pondered who would fill that hole, especially since the offensive coordinator position has much brighter lights associated with it. Well, according to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Marcus Freeman has found new quarterback coach, Gino Guidugli.

You many recognize his name. He played for Cincinnati in the early 2000s, and he was very impressive in his Bearcat career. Guidugli is the all-time leader in Cincy history for passing and total offense.

After his NFL career, he went into coaching, starting as the running back coach as Central Michigan before returning to his alma mater in the same capacity. Guidugli rose through the ranks, going from running backs coach to quarterbacks coach to passing game coordinator. In the last position, he called plays for the Bearcats.

The Irish poached him from Wisconsin, where he followed Luke Fickell to earlier this offseason. Freeman and Guidugli were on Fickell’s staff, so the relationship between the two is extensive.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
ESPN suggests a certain job could entice Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline to leave
Columbus, OH11 hours ago
Badgers offer four-star class of 2025 athlete
Madison, WI7 hours ago
New tight ends coach Nate Letton on what it means to be a Badger
Madison, WI8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
National writer dubs Arkansas football ‘losers’ after offseason coaching hires
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
1993 Notre Dame remembered as one of most-hated teams of all-time
Notre Dame, IN6 hours ago
3 Tennessee Titans who could get cut next
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Alabama
Fayetteville, AR13 hours ago
RGIII predicts Stetson Bennett to Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
CBS Sports names top landing spots for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Nick Ferguson gushes with praise for new member of Broncos' coaching staff
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Position Breakdown: Alabama's RB's ahead of spring practice
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
Bengals' suggested dream offseason trade is perfect
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Former Heisman Trophy QB says Tua Tagovailoa is the future of the Dolphins
Miami, FL1 day ago
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney says Eric Bieniemy made a difference in his game
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Panthers beat writer trades up for QB in The Athletic's latest mock draft
Charlotte, NC6 hours ago
The Seahawks' Quandre Diggs abandoned all subtlety about reuniting with Bobby Wagner with 1 picture
Seattle, WA2 days ago
New TD Wire mock draft goes off script for Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA17 hours ago
LSU offers 5-star Florida State commit
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Cowboys have a glaring WR need, here are their potential solutions
Dallas, TX2 days ago
4-star Oregon commit picks up offer from Georgia Bulldogs
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Zafir Stewart has an all-Big Ten top three that includes Rutgers football
New Brunswick, NJ6 hours ago
2024 four-star DB Jaden Allen decommits from Texas
Austin, TX6 hours ago
Watch: Bengals' Logan Wilson leads all LB in INTs since 2020
Cincinnati, OH9 hours ago
C.J. Anderson would like to join Broncos' coaching staff
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Broncos announce coaching staff additions: All 8 of the ex-Saints joining Sean Payton
New Orleans, LA10 hours ago
XFL's D.C. Defenders improve to 2-0 on the season
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy