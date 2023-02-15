Bengals get offensive in Todd McShay's mock draft after Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals get Joe Burrow another weapon in a new mock draft after the Super Bowl.

In the latest offering from ESPN’s Todd McShay, the Bengals stick with the 28th pick in the first round and grab Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid:

“I wouldn’t count out an offensive lineman here, but think about how a standout tight end could elevate this offense to another level. Joe Burrow threw only 92 passes to tight ends in 2022, sixth fewest in the league, and now Hayden Hurst is off to free agency. Cincinnati could really use a top-tier pass-catcher there to open things up more on the outside for the Bengals’ trio of wideouts, provide a security blanket for Burrow over the middle and stretch the seam for chunk plays. With a big 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame, Kincaid is coming off two straight seasons with 500-plus yards and eight TDs.”

Cincinnati going with a tight end is a popular theory at this point of the offseason. Not only is Hayden Hurst a free agent, former second-round pick Drew Sample heads that way too.

If the Bengals can address the offensive line and some levels of the defense in free agency — never mind keeping some of their own free agents — going out and getting Burrow another weapon makes sense.

Kincaid is quite the weapon too given his proven statistical output and his versatility. He’s the type of prospect who could lessen the possible loss of a guy like Hurst while potentially starting as the top name on the depth chart upon arrival.

There’s a ton of time before the draft, but the idea the Bengals address tight end will continue to be relevant.