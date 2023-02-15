Matt Brown vs. Court McGee added to UFC event on May 13

Veteran welterweights Matt Brown and Court McGee will throw down in May.

Brown (23-19 MMA, 16-13 UFC) meets McGee at a UFC Fight Night event on May 13, Brown announced on MMA Fighting’s “The Fighter vs. The Writer” podcast. The location for the event has yet to be announced by the promotion.

With 12 knockouts on his UFC resume, Brown will look to tie Derrick Lewis’ record for most knockouts in the promotion’s history. The 42-year-old last competed when he lost a Fight of the Night against Bryan Barberena in March 2022. Prior to that, he scored a bonus-winning knockout of Dhiego Lima.

After scoring back-to-back wins over Claudio Silva and Ramiz Brahimaj, “The Ultimate Fighter 11” winner McGee suffered a knockout loss to Jeremiah Wells at UFC on ESPN 37 in June.

With the addition, the UFC’s May 13 event includes: