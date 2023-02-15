Open in App
Savannah, GA
See more from this location?
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Sports betting and horse racing; Macon may add cameras; Savannah home prices going up

By Peter BielloJeremy Powell,

10 days ago
LISTEN: On the Wednesday, Feb. 15 edition of Georgia Today: Some lawmakers want sports betting and horse racing in Georgia, Macon may add cameras, and...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Political Rewind: Issues in Athens, Macon, and Savannah on housing, homelessness, and environment
Athens, GA1 day ago
Political Rewind: Why is rent so high? Breaking down the AJC's 'American Dream for Rent' series
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta commits millions to grow rural pediatric care
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
On the Kansas prairie, a master falconer develops a unique bond with birds of prey
Augusta, KS2 hours ago
A major winter storm has prompted blizzard and flood warnings across California
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Why an ulcer drug could be the last option for many abortion patients
Wichita, KS1 day ago
This selfie above China's balloon was taken over Missouri. Here's how we know that
Bellflower, MO2 days ago
Dead whales on the east coast fuel misinformation about offshore wind development
New York City, NY1 day ago
Five people died after an air ambulance crashed in western Nevada
Stagecoach, NV20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy