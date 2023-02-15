Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Free agent defenders from Eagles who could follow Jonathan Gannon to Cardinals

By Jess Root,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HlNm_0komSvma00

The Arizona Cardinals made Jonathan Gannon their new head coach on Tuesday. He was previously the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. As he will be establishing a new defensive scheme, he will certainly want to bring in players he is familiar with.

It is common for players to follow a coach they like or have had success with.

The Eagles have a few defensive players set to become free agents. Any of these players would be nice additions to the defense.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

DT Fletcher Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TLEa_0komSvma00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals have a void on the defensive line with the retirement of J.J. Watt, and Zach Allen is going to be a free agent unless they extend his contract before then.

Cox would be the perfect veteran addition. He is 32 years old but the six-time Pro Bowler still had seven sacks this past season.

DE Robert Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JlWgx_0komSvma00
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn is one season removed from an 18.5-sack year with the Bears. He only had one sack in 2022 but played only six games for the Eagles.

DE Brandon Graham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1xrG_0komSvma00

At 34 years of age, he had 11 sacks in 2022 for the Eagles. Could he come to the Cardinals on a one-year deal to add pass-rushing presence?

DT Javon Hargrave

Hargrave was the focal point of the Eagles’ defense and the interior player opposing offenses had to account for. He is 30 years old and had 11 sacks. The Cardinals need an interior presence.

CB James Bradberry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9aHf_0komSvma00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Murphy and Antonio Hamilton are free agents. Bradberry was a second-team All-Pro in 2022.

LB Kyzir White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwBmx_0komSvma00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With the Cardinals presumably moving to a 4-3, they will need another linebacker with Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins.

White, in his first year with the Eagles, had 110 tackles.

LB T.J. Edwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muFTZ_0komSvma00

Edwards had 155 tackles and two sacks in 2022. With Zaven Collins, perhaps he would be redundant.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Doc Rivers, Sixers address physicality from Grizzlies in comeback win
Memphis, TN2 days ago
15 potential salary cap casualties the Eagles could target in NFL free agency
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Seahawks' Quandre Diggs abandoned all subtlety about reuniting with Bobby Wagner with 1 picture
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Bengals' suggested dream offseason trade is perfect
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
6 free agents who could follow Shane Steichen to Colts
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
CBS Sports names top landing spots for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
3 Tennessee Titans who could get cut next
Nashville, TN2 days ago
New report about Russell Wilson validates Pete Carroll's wristband comments
Denver, CO1 day ago
RGIII predicts Stetson Bennett to Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Cowboys have a glaring WR need, here are their potential solutions
Dallas, TX2 days ago
ESPN suggests a certain job could entice Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline to leave
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
Seahawks GM John Schneider reacts to news of Bobby Wagner's release
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney says Eric Bieniemy made a difference in his game
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Former Heisman Trophy QB says Tua Tagovailoa is the future of the Dolphins
Miami, FL1 day ago
3 potential Patriots trade packages for Jalen Ramsey
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Cowboys 7-Round Mock: Here's why drafting OL early makes sense again
Dallas, TX1 day ago
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Experts believe Bears will trade back from No. 1
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bleacher Report's 'dream offseason trade' for Saints lands a Pro Bowl QB
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Broncos announce coaching staff additions: All 8 of the ex-Saints joining Sean Payton
New Orleans, LA9 hours ago
XFL's D.C. Defenders improve to 2-0 on the season
Las Vegas, NV5 hours ago
New TD Wire mock draft goes off script for Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Bengals help Joe Burrow's offense twice in new 3-round mock draft
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
Bengals rank 30th in dead money against the salary cap in 2023
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
Another defensive line free agent option is off the board
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy