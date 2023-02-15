Free agent defenders from Eagles who could follow Jonathan Gannon to Cardinals
By Jess Root,
10 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals made Jonathan Gannon their new head coach on Tuesday. He was previously the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. As he will be establishing a new defensive scheme, he will certainly want to bring in players he is familiar with.
It is common for players to follow a coach they like or have had success with.
The Eagles have a few defensive players set to become free agents. Any of these players would be nice additions to the defense.
Comments / 0