Road Rage Suspect Arrested After 3 Months Of Incidents In South Brunswick: Police

By Jon Craig,

10 days ago
Mark Lauri Photo Credit: South Brunswick PD

Police say they've arrested a suspect believed to have been involved in multiple road rage incidents over the course of three months.

The incidents included at least two crashes on Route 1, according to South Brunswick police.

Mark Lauri, 40, of South Brunswick was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of others and one count of criminal mischief, police said.

An investigation of crashes by South Brunswick Traffic Safety Bureau and detectives determined the crashes were the result of intentional acts, police said.

The first incident took place on November 3, 2022, on Route 1, resulting in a crash.

Two additional incidents took place hours apart on Feb. 3, also on Route 1 in South Brunswick.

Lauri was separately charged in a road rage incident on Jan. 24 in Somerville where he was charged with careless driving and delaying traffic, police said.

South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said, “Mr. Lauri’s conduct put everyone at risk. . .His erratic driving and repeated sudden stopping in front of other drivers just increases the potential for crashes.”

Lauri was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center as of Wednesday morning Feb. 15.

