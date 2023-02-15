Chargers social media posts bizarre AI poem about Justin Herbert

Valentine’s Day is one of the most anticipated holidays of each new year for couples everywhere, but in the age of artificial intelligence, the Los Angeles Chargers’ social media team managed to turn the celebration into something a bit more… unsettling.

Popular AI chatbot ChatGPT has been all over social media as users interact with it to elicit responses on any number of topics. When the Chargers’ social media crew asked it to write them a poem about quarterback Justin Herbert, the results didn’t disappoint.

The classic “roses are red, violets are blue” opening left something to be desired, and the weak rhyme of “life” with “life” in the second stanza seemed a bit on the nose, but for a chatbot, the poem wasn’t half bad, even if it might’ve been a little bizarre. Chargers’ social was clearly smitten with the composition and immortalized it in the above Twitter post for posterity.