The Houston Astros have been given the best odds in all of MLB to repeat as back-to-back World Series champions.

The Houston Astros are no strangers to being the favorites. In fact, they relish being the hunted. They use it as motivation.

By all accounts, the offseason was relatively quiet for Houston. They lost 2022 Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander to the New York Mets , but were able to secure the services of first baseman Jose Abreu as their marquee signing. Add in the acquisition of new General Manager Dana Brown and an Cristian Javier extension, then the offseason seems pretty light.

But that is a luxury the Astros have over nearly every other team in the league. Their elite depth and roster talent allows them to have the mentality of "next guy up" and actually mean it.

That is why OddsChecker has given Houston the best odds of winning the World Series during the 2023 MLB season at +615, or a 13.3-percent chance.

It's just another season of the Astros being the top dog in the league as they look to continue building a juggernaut of a dynasty.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !