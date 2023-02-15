Indigenous TikToker Explains Skinwalker Cultural Appropriation

An indigenous content creator known for his humorous skits takes a moment to be serious and discuss why it’s important for people to retain autonomy of their own cultural narrative. He acknowledges there is a lot of public interest regarding skinwalkers and other paranormal or supernatural elements contained within tribal mythology.

Some of this, he thinks, can be attributed to popular media such as Dark Winds, a television show that follows two Navajo police officers in the 1970s American southwest which is based on a book by Tony Hillerman titled “Skinwalkers”. There are also multiple movies, tv shows, and other media that incorporate Navajo or other indigenous tribes’ mythologies and culture. He says he also makes content and parodies of the culture, but the key difference is that he is a tribal enrolled member of the Navajo Nation.

He says it is his culture and he has the right to make videos and content about that, although his content is meant to be funny and light-hearted rather than to speak with any serious intent on the subject matter. The spooky, paranormal, or even scary elements are no less culturally significant and still impact their stories, spiritual practices, and beliefs.

He identifies the problem as once people are participating in the stories and continuing the narrative they tend to think of the stories as their own , which is part of a larger conversation taking place outside of the paranormal corner of the internet because it’s having negative consequences for the indigenous communities in retaining autonomy. He asks that people respect other cultures by letting them share their stories the way they want and choose to do so.

