Manchester City Go Back To The Top Of The Premier League Table Dismantling Arsenal

The Premier League Champions proved why they are exactly that as they showed Arsenal how to act in a title race teaching them a lesson on their patch beating the title hopefuls 3-1.

Manchester City showed why they are the most feared side in the country as they went to Arsenal's ground and showed why they deserved to replace The Gunners at the top of the table with an excellent second half display.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring in the first half after Takehiro Tomiyasu's costly mistake but just before half-time Bukayo Saka scored a penalty to bring the home side level.

In the second period City came out onto the pitch like a different animal and showed exactly why they are chasing a third consecutive title as they took advantage of Mikel Arteta's side who looked leggy.

With 20 minutes to go Jack Grealish got a massive goal to give The Centurions the lead and then Erling Haaland got in on the act for the cherry on top of the cake to send City back to the top of the pile.

Both sides started the game in a tentative fashion quite similar to the FA Cup match as they both looked to work each other out in the massive title clash.

The first big chance of the game went to The Gunners as Eddie Nketiah got on the end of an excellent cross from Oleksandr Zinchenko but somehow he didn’t get the effort on target as it seemed harder to miss and two minutes later he was made to pay for it as the Premier League Champions opened the scoring.

Takehiro Tomiyasu attempted to play the ball back to Aaron Ramsdale whilst under pressure and instead he clumsily presented the ball to De Bruyne who didn’t even look up before he lobbed the ball into the back of the net with the goalkeeper in no man’s land.

Arsenal responded well to going behind as Tomiyasu had a chance to redeem himself immediately but he couldn’t get his head over the ball with his strike going harmlessly over the bar but Mikel Arteta’s side were building momentum.

They came so close to finding that equaliser with around ten minutes to go before the break but Nketiah’s strike was heroically cleared off the goaline by Nathan Ake but it needn’t matter as referee Anthony Taylor had pointed to the penalty spot.

Ederson had collided with Nketiah after the ball had been played and Taylor had deemed that to be enough for a spot-kick.

After a long wait Saka was ready to step up and after Ederson was attempting him to taunt him by pointing where to go the England international dispatched the penalty with ease to make it 1-1.

Even though that equaliser was just before half-time City came so close to going into the break in front as Ake deflected Rodri’s header onto the bar.

Arsenal held their breath for the resulting corners after that and did go into half-time level with Pep Guardiola’s niche system which had Bernardo Silva at left-back looking like it needed to be altered.

However after the interval he didn’t make any changes but the City players seemed riled up as De Bruyne pushed Arteta away on the touchline whilst retrieving the ball which emphasised that.

The second half for 15 minutes was like the first half as both sides were almost scared to make the first mistake and it looked like Gabriel had done that for Arsenal as he stupidly ragged down Erling Haaland in the penalty area but VAR saved him embarrassment as they spotted the Norwegian striker was offside.

That decision almost riled City up even more as they came so close not long after due to Ramsdale failing to hold onto a tame header from Rodri with the ball coming out to Manuel Akanji but his instinctive strike was blocked off the line by Jorginho but Arsenal looked like they were crumbling under the pressure which it proved as a few moments later their consistent mistakes hurt them magnificently.

Another careless pass presented City with the ball and Haaland was put it on goal but instead of striking he had the composure to find Ilkay Gundogan in a more central area but he laid it off to Jack Grealish.

Coming off the left Grealish’s first time strike took a little deflection which was enough to take the ball past Ramsdale and send the away end into ecstasy.

That feeling remained and got even better with the away end as with just under ten minutes Haaland put the nail in Arsenal’s coffin after Gundogan slipped in De Bruyne.

The Belgium international found Haaland in the box and he took one touch with his left foot before firing with his right into the bottom corner leaving Ramsdale rooted to the spot.

Nketiah had another massive chance with his head just like at the start of the game but yet again he could not find the target which summed up Arsenal’s night with City going back to their rightful place at the top of the table.

