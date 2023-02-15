Aiken could get third Parker's Kitchen

A Parker's Kitchen is proposed for the intersection of East Pine Log Road and Levels Church Road in east Aiken. Submitted Photo

Parker's Kitchen continues its efforts to expand into Aiken.

The Aiken Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday evening to recommend that Aiken City Council approve a proposal to annex and zone a roughly square 3.38 acre property bounded by East Pine Log Road, Levels Church Road and the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks to allow for a Parker's Kitchen to be built.

Parker's Kitchen is a Savannah-based gas station chain with over 70 stores mainly located in the Savannah/Hilton Head and Charleston areas. Current plans are to build a Parker's Kitchen on the site of the former Dick Smith dealership at the intersection of the Jefferson Davis Highway and the bypass.

The planning commission voted 5-2 in January to recommend the city council approve a proposal to build a second Parker's Kitchen on the southside at the intersection of Whiskey Road and Stratford Drive. The first reading of the ordinance to approve the plan was postponed at Monday's city council meeting.

The third store property proposed to be annexed and zoned is owned by William Putnam.

Aiken County property tax records indicate Putnam purchased the property Sept. 3, 2022 for $100,000 from Clarence Lamont DeLoach et al.

Aiken County has zoned the property urban development. If the annexation and zoning are approved, the property would be rezoned to planned commercial.

The applicant is VSL Development.

The proposal calls for the construction of a 5,175-square-foot store with a kitchen and indoor seating and 10 fuel pump islands under a canopy. Another part of the site would provide a fuel location for larger vehicles.

The store and fuel pump island would be located on the southern portion of the property near the intersection of Pine Log Road and Levels Church Road. The larger vehicle fueling area would be located on the northern part of the property near the railroad tracks.

Access to the gas station would be provided through a right-in, right-out only intersection on Pine Log Road, two full access driveways on Levels Church Road and two one-way turns for larger vehicles on Levels Church Road.