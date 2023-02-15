Is Jimmy Butler Putting Himself In Position To Have His Miami Heat Jersey Retired?
By Shandel Richardson,
10 days ago
Butler already has comparable numbers to the five Heat players with their jerseys in the rafters at Miami-Dade Arena
Jimmy Butler recently hinted he wants to end his career with the Miami Heat.
Even if he leaves before his playing days are over, he may have done enough to earn a distinction only five Heat players have accomplished. Butler is on pace to join the list of Heat stars to have their jersey retired.
The others are Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning and Chris Bosh. Udonis Haslem and LeBron James will likely get theirs, too, but Butler will likely become part of the group.
He is only in his fourth season but his numbers match up. Let's take a look:
SHAQUILLE O'NEAL, NO. 32
Seasons in Miami: Four
Stats: 19.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks
Accomplishments: One NBA championship, the first in franchise history
Honors: Three-time All-Star. Two-time All-NBA First Team
TIM HARDAWAY, NO. 10
Seasons: Six
Stats: 17.3 points, 7.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds
Accomplishments: One Eastern Conference finals appearance
Honors: Two-time All-Star. Two-time All-NBA Second Team. No. 2 in assists on the franchise list
ALONZO MOURNING, NO. 33
Seasons: 11
Stats: 16 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.7 blocks
Accomplishments: One championship, one Eastern Conference finals appearance.
Honors: Five-time All-Star. No. 2 rebounder in franchise history. No. 2 scorer in franchise history. One-time All-NBA First Team. One-time All-NBA Second Team. Two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Two-time NBA All-Defensive Team. Led league in blocks twice.
DWYANE WADE, NO. 3
Seasons: 15
Stats: 22.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds
Accomplishments: Three championships, six Eastern Conference finals appearances
Honors: 13-time All-Star. One-time NBA scoring champ. Franchise leader in points and assists. All-Star Game MVP. Two-time All-NBA First Team. Three-time All-NBA Second Team. Three-time All-NBA Third Team. Three-time All-Defensive Second Team
CHRIS BOSH, NO. 1
Seasons: Six
Stats: 18 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Accomplishments: Two NBA championships. Four Eastern Conference finals appearances.
Honors: Six-time All-Star
JIMMY BUTLER, No. 22
Seasons: Four and counting
Stats: 21.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists
Accomplishments: One NBA Finals appearance, two Eastern Conference finals.
Honors: Two-time All-Star. All-NBA Third Team. All-Defensive Second Team
It would be hard to exclude Butler from the group. Looks like Butler has made an everlasting print on the organization.
Comments / 0