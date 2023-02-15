Is Jimmy Butler Putting Himself In Position To Have His Miami Heat Jersey Retired?

Butler already has comparable numbers to the five Heat players with their jerseys in the rafters at Miami-Dade Arena

Jimmy Butler recently hinted he wants to end his career with the Miami Heat.

Even if he leaves before his playing days are over, he may have done enough to earn a distinction only five Heat players have accomplished. Butler is on pace to join the list of Heat stars to have their jersey retired.

The others are Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning and Chris Bosh. Udonis Haslem and LeBron James will likely get theirs, too, but Butler will likely become part of the group.

He is only in his fourth season but his numbers match up. Let's take a look:

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL, NO. 32

Seasons in Miami: Four

Stats: 19.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks

Accomplishments: One NBA championship, the first in franchise history

Honors: Three-time All-Star. Two-time All-NBA First Team

TIM HARDAWAY, NO. 10

Seasons: Six

Stats: 17.3 points, 7.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds

Accomplishments: One Eastern Conference finals appearance

Honors: Two-time All-Star. Two-time All-NBA Second Team. No. 2 in assists on the franchise list

ALONZO MOURNING, NO. 33

Seasons: 11

Stats: 16 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.7 blocks

Accomplishments: One championship, one Eastern Conference finals appearance.

Honors: Five-time All-Star. No. 2 rebounder in franchise history. No. 2 scorer in franchise history. One-time All-NBA First Team. One-time All-NBA Second Team. Two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Two-time NBA All-Defensive Team. Led league in blocks twice.

DWYANE WADE, NO. 3

Seasons: 15

Stats: 22.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds

Accomplishments: Three championships, six Eastern Conference finals appearances

Honors: 13-time All-Star. One-time NBA scoring champ. Franchise leader in points and assists. All-Star Game MVP. Two-time All-NBA First Team. Three-time All-NBA Second Team. Three-time All-NBA Third Team. Three-time All-Defensive Second Team

CHRIS BOSH, NO. 1

Seasons: Six

Stats: 18 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists

Accomplishments: Two NBA championships. Four Eastern Conference finals appearances.

Honors: Six-time All-Star

JIMMY BUTLER, No. 22

Seasons: Four and counting

Stats: 21.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists

Accomplishments: One NBA Finals appearance, two Eastern Conference finals.

Honors: Two-time All-Star. All-NBA Third Team. All-Defensive Second Team

It would be hard to exclude Butler from the group. Looks like Butler has made an everlasting print on the organization.

