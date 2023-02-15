Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook Should Join The Clippers: "The Fans Would Appreciate Him..."

By Nico Martinez,

10 days ago

Shaq reveals why Russell Westbrook should become a Clipper.

The past three years have not been kind to Russell Westbrook. Going from a failed partnership with Bradley Beal in D.C. to the biggest scapegoat on an underachieving Lakers squad, Russ' value and reputation as a player have taken a major beating since leaving Oklahoma City in 2019.

Now as an exile from the Lakers, Westbrook is expected to become a free agent after a buyout with the Jazz. He will have his choice of teams, but only two are considered legitimate suitors for the former MVP: the Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls.

The Clippers, specifically, have long been suspected of being a perfect landing spot for Westbrook. And now, they even have Shaquille O'Neal advocating on their behalf.

The Big Diesel Says Westbrook Should Stay In LA

Speaking on 'the BIG podcast,' O'Neal explained why L.A.'s 'other' team should be his number one place to go.

"I think Russ should go to the Clippers, him and Ty Lue speak the same language," said Shaq. "The good thing about Lue is he knows how to relate to some players. Ty Lue is going to put him in a position to succeed. Russ is the type of guy who you can't control but don't want to control... I think he would be a great addition to Kawhi and Paul George."

Lakers fans were notoriously hard on Westbrook and often flooded social media with hate speech and other forms of criticism toward him and his family. His wife, Nina,  even recently had to come to his defense .

"I know for a fact Clippers fans would appreciate him. Two totally different fanbases. If I was him I would throw in the face of Lakers fans and go to the team that's making the playoffs."

Westbrook joining the Clippers and helping them make a meaningful playoff run would be the ultimate payback against Lakers fans who have clowned him for years.

If he does join the Clippers , success would definitely be possible on a team built to win now in ways that can truly maximize Westbrook's skill set. Plus, with his former teammate Paul George, he can enjoy some familiarity as well.

Whatever the case, Russ is free to choose his own path now, and he is no longer doomed to play for a Lakers team that clearly didn't want him.

