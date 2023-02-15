Lucha Brothers returning to action for AEW Wednesday

Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo have been out since January.

After some reported visa issues, the Lucha Brothers are set to return to action for AEW tonight.

The promotion announced that Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo will wrestle in Laredo Texas, but did not state it would be for Dynamite.

That means they will either appear on AEW Dark Elevation prior to the main show or on this week's Rampage taped afterward.

On an edition of Wrestling Observer Radio last week, Dave Meltzer said working visas have been an issue throughout the wrestling industry which is why Mexican stars like Penta, Fenix and Bandido didn't wrestle last week in El Paso, Texas.

The two have been out of action since they and PAC lost the seventh match in the best-of-seven series against The Elite on January 11th, dropping the AEW Trios titles in the process.

Bandido hasn't appeared since his January 17th Dynamite loss to Bryan Danielson. His visa status is unknown.