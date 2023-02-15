Most Premier League goals record in a season: How many Erling Haaland needs to score to set new mark

New Man City striker Erling Haaland is lighting up the Premier League in his first season playing in the English top flight.

The Norwegian has bagged an incredible 27 goals through his first 24 matches , putting him on record pace. He is scoring goals at an utterly unbelievable rate, with 1.27 goals per 90 minutes and a goal every 70.8 minutes .

But what, exactly, is the record he's chasing? At the pace Haaland is currently scoring, he could potentially shatter all marks across Premier League and English football history.

The Sporting News brings you all the information regarding the single-season goalscoring records within his reach.

Record for most goals in Premier League season

There's some debate as to which record truly stands as the Premier League goalscoring bar for a single season, and the questions are centered around the format of play.

Upon the Premier League's inception in 1992, the league boasted 22 teams in the English top flight. That means a league season consisted of 42 matches.

After the first three Premier League seasons, the league was reduced to 20 teams for the 1995/96 campaign, dropping the season schedule to 38 matches, meaning fewer chances to score goals.

Premier League goalscoring record for a 42-game season

For the first three years of the Premier League's existence, 22 teams contested a 42-match league campaign.

Teddy Sheringham scored 22 goals to lead the league in the first season of the Premier League's existence, but that would soon be blown out of the water.

The next season, in 1993/94, Andy Cole of Newcastle United scored 34 goals , which still sits as the Premier League record for goals in a season. It was equalled the following campaign, in 1994/95, by Alan Shearer of Blackburn Rovers . But those happened in a 42-match season.

Premier League goalscoring record for a 38-game season

Those numbers would never be equalled when the league cut its numbers to the current 20-team format and 38-match season.

However, one man would come close, although it would take over 20 years. Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reached 32 goals in the 2017/18 season, coming just two short of the record set by Cole and Shearer.

It's possible that had the season continued for four more matches, Salah would have equalled or broken the 34-goal record.

What is the all-time English top-flight goalscoring mark?

While the above marks are all in the Premier League era — since the league's modern inception in 1992 — Haaland has a very long way to go to top the all-time goalscoring record, when including the decades of play during the period when it was known as the First Division.

In fact, the all-time English top flight goalscoring record is considered by many to be untouchable given the way the modern game has changed, making previous heights seemingly unattainable.

In the 1927/28 English First Division season, Dixie Dean of Everton , just 21 years old at the time, scored a whopping 60 goals , a mark that still stands alone today.

That total helped Dean en route to collecting 310 career top-flight goals, third-most all-time in English league history.

Even crazier: Dean scored 85 total goals through the 1928 calendar year (parts of both 1927/28 and 1928/29 seasons), helping Everton to the 1927/28 First Division title.

Erling Haaland chasing Premier League history

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, acquired in the summer of 2022 from Borussia Dortmund, is on a torrid pace in the 2022/23 campaign.

The 22-year-old has already bagged 27 goals through his first 24 matches , including hat-tricks against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United.

So, could Haaland break the Premier League record (34 goals) or even the all-time First Division record (60 goals)? It will take health and consistency, but at this pace, Haaland could shatter the Premier League record, falling well short of the First Division record at his current pace.

Pep Guardiola only had Haaland in his team for a few months, but he was already calling him one of the best strikers he's ever worked with.

"I have many very, very good strikers and Erling is one of them," said Guardiola , who has managed the likes of Thierry Henry, Sergio Aguero, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. "He understands quickly and he is a nice guy ... I speak a lot about him, but sometimes I should not have to because the numbers, they do this."

And even the opponents are in awe of what Haaland is accomplishing.

"For sure at the moment the best striker in the world," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said ahead of a match against Man City in October 2022. "The problem is if you close Haaland down, with too many players, then you open up gaps for all the other world-class players so it will not make life easier."