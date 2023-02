opelikaobserver.com

‘My Biggest Deer Ever’: 8-year-old Wins ALBBAA Big Buck Photo Contest By opelikaobserver, 10 days ago

By opelikaobserver, 10 days ago

MONTGOMERY — As Grayson Milner sat in a deer stand with his dad just before sundown on New Year’s Eve, the 8-year-old was running out ...