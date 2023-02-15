Is Eddie Van Halen the most famous guitarist of all time?

Mark Tremonti believes the late Eddie Van Halen could be the most famous guitar player of all time.

The Alter Bridge , Creed and Tremonti star was speaking about the deaths of Eddie Van Halen and Jeff Beck, and hailed them both as among the very best at their trade.

And when remembering Eddie's passing, Tremonti said he thought the Van Halen icon could be the most famous of all time.

He tells the Mistress Carrie Podcast: "Eddie Van Halen could be the most famous guitar player of all time, I think, one of the most recognizable players. He was just a game changer.

"I remember the exact second I heard the news. I think it's one of those moments. It's like you remember when you turned on the news and you heard about 9/11 – you know exactly where you were. Same thing when I heard about Eddie's passing."

Eddie Van Halen died at the age of 65 in 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was one of the most influential artists of all time, with countless metal and rock stars citing him and Van Halen as the reason they picked up the guitar in the first place.

Jeff Beck passed away last month at the age of 78.

On Beck, Tremonti says: "Jeff Beck, he's on the Mount Rushmore of everybody's guitar lists of best guitar players ever. He's irreplaceable.

"I've never heard anybody say, 'Yeah, he sounds like Jeff Beck.' Nobody says that. He was one of the most emotive players ever. I saw him live in Orlando at the House Of Blues, and it was crazy how emotional you get when you watch somebody that good play."