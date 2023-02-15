Open in App
Greensboro, NC
WHQC HITS 96.1

North Carolina Woman 'So Happy' To Win $400,000 Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate,

10 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A woman in North Carolina plans to help her son achieve his career dreams after she scored a nearly half-million lottery prize.

Bernadad Cumbie , of Greensboro, recently stopped by the Quick Mart on Randleman Road to pick up a $35,000,000 Blowout scratch-off ticket. The $5 purchase paid off in a big way as she learned she was the lucky winner of one of the game's top $400,000 prizes, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery . She couldn't contain her excitement and recalled how she had to immediately share the good news with someone.

"I turned to the cashier and told him, ' I just won big ,'" she said. "He started jumping up and down and gave me a big hug."

She drew inspiration from other lucky winners around the state, always keeping in mind that she would one day take home her own grand prize.

"I just kept seeing all these winners and North Carolina and kept believing that could be me," she said.

Cumbie claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (February 13), bringing home $285,001 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her winnings, she told lottery officials she wants to pay some bills and help her son with law school so he can one day become a lawyer.

"I was so happy that I could call my son and tell him I won $400,000," she said.

According to lottery officials, the $35,000,000 Blowout game launched in January 2022 with four top prizes of $400,000, with Cumbie claiming the final win.

