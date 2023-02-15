Open in App
Report: Bills hiring Adam Henry as next wide receivers coach

By Zach Jones,

10 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - According to a report from NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Buffalo Bills are hiring Adam Henry to be their next wide receivers coach.

The 50-year-old would take over for Chad Hall, who has reportedly has joined Doug Pederson's coaching staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars to fill the same role.

Henry has coaching experience with five NFL teams throughout his career, including the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. In all five experiences, he served the role as the team's wide receivers coach.

Henry was most recently with the University of Indiana as the team’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, and also spent time as LSU’s wide receivers coach, where he worked with the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry at the school.

