Arkansas football releases spring practice schedule

Spring football is right around the corner for Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks . The program signified that when they released the dates and times of every spring practice that will take place before culminating with the Red-White Game on April 15.

Unlike past seasons, this year’s Red-White Game will not interfere with Oaklawn’s Arkansas Derby on April 1. Instead, the game will be part of what the university is calling “Wooo Pig Weekend.”

The rules of spring football for FBS programs are that they are allowed to have 15 practices within a 34-day period. That period does not include spring break. Three of those practices have to be non-contact, eight of those twelve remaining practices can have tackling and three of those eight can be full 11-on-11 scrimmages. Full contact is not permitted until after the third practice.

Below are the dates and times of all 15 practices for Arkansas football this spring.

1st Practice

(Chris Gardner - Getty Images)

Thursday, March 9th at 3:45 p.m.

2nd Practice

(Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports)

Friday, March 10th at 3:40 p.m.

3rd Practice

(Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports)

Sunday, March 12th at 10:10 a.m.

4th Practice

(AP Photo - Michael Woods)

Tuesday, March 14th at 3:40 p.m.

Full contact practices can begin

5th Practice

(AP Photo - Michael Woods)

Thursday, March 16th at 3:40 p.m.

Final practice before spring break

6th Practice

(Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports)

Tuesday, March 28th at 3:40 p.m.

First practice following spring break

7th Practice

(Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports)

Thursday, March 30th at 3:40 p.m.

8th Practice

(Jerome Miron - USA TODAY Sports)

Saturday, April 1 at 8:55 a.m.

9th Practice

(Jerome Miron - USA TODAY Sports)

Tuesday, April 4 at 3:40 p.m.

10th Practice

(Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports)

Thursday, April 6 at 3:40 p.m.

11th Practice

(AP Photo - Michael Woods)

Saturday, April 8 at 10:10 a.m.

12th Practice

(Jerome Miron - USA TODAY Sports)

Tuesday, April 11 at 3:40 p.m.

13th Practice

(Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports)

Thursday, April 13 at 3:40 p.m.

14th Practice

(Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports)

Friday, April 14 at 3:40 p.m.

15th Practice (Spring Game)

(Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Red-White Spring Game - Saturday, April 15 at noon

Inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Open to public

1

1