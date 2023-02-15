Change location
Arkansas football releases spring practice schedule
By Connor Goodson,10 days ago
Spring football is right around the corner for Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks . The program signified that when they released the dates and times of every spring practice that will take place before culminating with the Red-White Game on April 15.
Unlike past seasons, this year’s Red-White Game will not interfere with Oaklawn’s Arkansas Derby on April 1. Instead, the game will be part of what the university is calling “Wooo Pig Weekend.”
The rules of spring football for FBS programs are that they are allowed to have 15 practices within a 34-day period. That period does not include spring break. Three of those practices have to be non-contact, eight of those twelve remaining practices can have tackling and three of those eight can be full 11-on-11 scrimmages. Full contact is not permitted until after the third practice.
Below are the dates and times of all 15 practices for Arkansas football this spring.
1st Practice
- Thursday, March 9th at 3:45 p.m.
2nd Practice
- Friday, March 10th at 3:40 p.m.
3rd Practice
- Sunday, March 12th at 10:10 a.m.
4th Practice
- Tuesday, March 14th at 3:40 p.m.
- Full contact practices can begin
5th Practice
- Thursday, March 16th at 3:40 p.m.
- Final practice before spring break
6th Practice
- Tuesday, March 28th at 3:40 p.m.
- First practice following spring break
7th Practice
- Thursday, March 30th at 3:40 p.m.
8th Practice
- Saturday, April 1 at 8:55 a.m.
9th Practice
- Tuesday, April 4 at 3:40 p.m.
10th Practice
- Thursday, April 6 at 3:40 p.m.
11th Practice
- Saturday, April 8 at 10:10 a.m.
12th Practice
- Tuesday, April 11 at 3:40 p.m.
13th Practice
- Thursday, April 13 at 3:40 p.m.
14th Practice
- Friday, April 14 at 3:40 p.m.
15th Practice (Spring Game)
- Red-White Spring Game - Saturday, April 15 at noon
- Inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- Open to public
