Vote Now: Who is the top left-handed baseball pitcher in Florida?

The winter season for high school sports is beginning to wind down and that means spring sports is right around the corner. Baseball is one of the top sports when it comes to the spring season and there’s plenty of good pitchers down in the Sunshine State.

Some of the best high school baseball talent around the country comes from down in Florida and we went ahead and compiled a list of who we think are the top left-handed pitchers in the state. We ask you the fan to take a look at our list and give us your vote on who do you think the top left-handed high school baseball pitcher in Florida is.

Editor’s Note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other athlete that may not be mentioned in our poll.

Cam Johnson, IMG Academy: The 6-foot-5, 245-pound southpaw is one of the top pitchers in the Sunshine State. Johnson is projected to be a draft pick in this upcoming MLB Draft and is committed to LSU right now.

Hunter Dietz, Clearwater Calvary Christian: Dietz is one of a few left handed pitchers on the Warriors’ pitching staff. The USF-bound pitcher was 8-1 last season with a 0.49 earned run average and struck out 73 batters in 2022.

Timmy Lawson, Bishop Verot: The junior hurler returns to the Vikings and is expected to be much more of a contributor this spring. Already committed to UCF, Lawson remains one of the top pitchers in Southwest Florida, possibly in the state?

Grayson Gibson, Clearwater Calvary Christian: Gibson may be just a sophomore, but the 5-foot-11, 175-pound pitcher could be one of the best in the state when the season is over. The super sophomore is already committed to Ole Miss.

Jacob Gomberg, Stoneman Douglas: Another state championship could be in line for the Eagles and Gomberg is an arm that’ll shoulder more of the load. Already Gainesville-bound, in 2022 Gomberg struck out 27 batters in just 17 innings of work.

Tanner Rollyson, Plant City: If pitching in the pros doesn’t happen after the 2023 season, Rollyson will be heading to Florida Southern. Last spring as a junior, Rollyson went 4-1 and struck out 25 batters for the Raiders.

Talan Bell, Hagerty: Bell’s statistics for the Huskies a year ago were solid and he was just a sophomore then. Last spring, Bell went a perfect 5-0 with a 2.04 earned run average and struck out 68 in 48 innings worked. Not too shabby.

Garrett Smith, Eau Gallie: Innings pitched last year ended at just over 20 and facing 75 batters. Smith struck out 32 of those he faced and went 2-0. Now in his senior season, he will see more time on the mound before he heads off to USF.

Johnny King, Naples: Pitching isn’t all that King does for the Golden Eagles as he also plays a little first base as well. Last year for Naples, King drove in 21 runs and had 33 hits. On the mound, the future Miami Hurricane went 3-1 and struck out 42 batters.

Anthony Schatz, Lakeland Christian: The senior isn’t committed to a school just yet, but Schatz brings a lot to the table as a southpaw pitcher. Schatz in 2022 appeared in 11 games and went 4-0 with a 2.84 earned run average and fanned 54 batters.

Frank Menendez, Doral Academy: Menendez wasn’t just one of the top pitchers in South Florida a year ago, but in the entire state. Might just be the top lefty. As a junior, Menendez had 68 strikeouts to go along with his 6-2 record and 1.91 ERA.

Wes Mendes, Jesuit: If Mendes somehow doesn’t end up getting drafted (we think he will), Ole Miss is where he will land at college wise. In 2022, Mendes went 10-1 over 16 appearances and boasted a 1.16 earned run average along with a team-high 93 strikeouts.

Matthew Heyl, Montverde Academy: Now the Eagles will be moving out of independent play and into FHSAA series, Heyl will look to lead Montverde Academy to a possible Class 3A state championship. The Stetson commit has the arm to match up with anyone on this list.

David Davila, Miami Springs: Florida State-bound after his high school career, Davila can state the case to being one of the top lefties in the Sunshine State. Davila last year went 2-2 and 36 strikeouts in 23 innings for the Golden Hawks.

