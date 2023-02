Idaho State Journal

It was 'haunting': Ballard recalls mission to Titanic site By RODRIQUE NGOWIMARK PRATT - Associated Press, 10 days ago

By RODRIQUE NGOWIMARK PRATT - Associated Press, 10 days ago

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — The sheer size of the vessel and the shoes were what struck Robert Ballard when he descended to the wreckage of ...