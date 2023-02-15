Wide Receivers Coach Adam Henry Returning To NFL After One Season At Indiana

The Buffalo Bills are hiring Adam Henry, who spent the 2022 season as the wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator at Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football has a coaching position to fill.
On Wednesday, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Buffalo Bills are hiring Adam Henry.
Henry spent the 2022 season as Indiana's wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator. In his lone season in Bloomington under head coach Tom Allen, Henry played a role in Cam Camper's emergence from junior college. In his first season at the Division I level, Camper led the Hoosiers with 46 receptions and 569 yards despite playing just seven games due to a torn ACL.
Before Indiana, Henry spent seven seasons in the NFL where he coached Pro Bowl pass catchers Odell Beckham Jr., Anquan Boldin, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Jarvis Landry and Zach Miller. From 2015, Henry coached wide receivers for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.
Henry also has collegiate experience from 2012-14 as the wide receivers coach at LSU. In 2013, he helped Beckham Jr. and Landry become the first pair of receivers in LSU history to finish with over 1,000 yards in the same year. With Beckham Jr., Landry and James Wright, LSU was the only school with three receivers selected in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Henry played wide receiver at McNeese State from 1990-93 and signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 1994. Here's a snapshot of Henry's coaching career.
McNeese State University
- 1997-2005: Wide Receivers
- 2006: Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator
Oakland Raiders
- 2007-08: Quality Control/Offense
- 2009-11: Tight Ends
LSU
San Francisco 49ers
New York Giants
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Indiana University
- 2022-: Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers
