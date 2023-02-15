Jabari Smith's father said the Thunder promised to draft his son, but they took Chet Holmgren

Holmgren, instead, was then selected at No. 2 overall and Smith ended up falling to the Houston Rockets at No. 3 overall. Here is what veteran reporter Marc Spears had to say about the evening (via Andscape):
Jabari Smith Sr. noticed that his son was crumbling emotionally. Smith Jr.’s legs shook so hard it made the table jump in the NBA draft’s green room at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The elder Smith grabbed his son’s leg and said some words of wisdom to calm him and put it all quickly in perspective.
“So, they called Chet Holmgren’s name, and he lost it,” Smith Sr. told Andscape. “Leg went to shaking. I looked at him. He is almost in tears. And I forgot that he told me that OKC [promised to draft him], so I got to keep my mouth closed about that.”
The Thunder have played particularly well of late and look ahead of schedule in their rebuild. The Rockets, meanwhile, are now in a prime position to win the lottery and potentially draft prized prospect Victor Wembanyama.
