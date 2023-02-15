PowerWash Simulator is getting Final Fantasy 7 DLC soon

Hot on the heels of the Tomb Raider expansion, Midgar is on the way in PowerWash Simulator’s Final Fantasy 7 DLC. Developer Futurlab made the announcement on Twitter with a cheeky spin on the Square Enix RPG’s classic cover. Instead of Cloud looking up at Shinra Corp.’s headquarters, we see a powerwasher in their blur coveralls gazing at a shadowy, filthy lump.

The PowerWash Simulator Final Fantasy 7 DLC will launch on March 2, 2023, for all platforms, and is a free download for existing owners of PowerWash Simulator. You’ll need to download it manually once the pack is live. You can find it on the game’s site or in the “Special” section off the main menu.

Once the pack goes live, you can delve into the depths of the dirty city and scrub down several iconic locations and creations. One is Tifa’s Seventh Heaven bar, complete with arcade machines. The Scorpion Sentinel needs a scrub, and you can also turn your nozzle to a Mako reactor exhibit, complete with replica Airbuster to give it a good hosing down.

Another job tasks you with cleaning the Hardy Daytona and a Shinra Hauler together. As ever, you only have your wits and some soap at your disposal – no fancy Materia to power yourself up, despite being in Midgar.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF