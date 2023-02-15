Priyanka Chopra Tries to Find Love Again (with the Help of Céline Dion) in Trailer for New Romantic Drama

Even though Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas , probably celebrated Valentine's Day privately, the couple also used the occasion to gift Instagram followers with a first-look trailer of their new romantic movie , Love Again .

Yesterday, the 40-year-old actress shared an exclusive sneak peek of the movie on Instagram. The short trailer starts by introducing viewers to her character, Mira, who tragically lost the love of her life over a year ago. She starts sending romantic text messages to his old phone number.

But, she soon learns the number has been reassigned to a man named Rob (played by Sam Heughan). And with the help of legendary singer (and successful matchmaker) Céline Dion , they meet and fall in love.

In one scene in the trailer, Mira tries to put herself back out there and decides to go on a date with a new guy—who also happens to be Jonas, 30, her real-life hubby. And the pair share an oh-so-awkward (and very cringy) moment when they have their first kiss.

In the caption, Chopra shared her excitement for the new movie, writing, “We made this film in difficult times most of it away from our loved ones but every day on set was special, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my amazing co-stars @samheughan, @russelltovey, @sofiabarclay [kissy face emoji]. Happy to be sharing our labour of [love] @loveagainmovie.”

One day before the trailer dropped, the Baywatch star posted the official poster for the film, which shows Chopra’s character sharing a loving embrace with her co-star in front of an enchanting view of the Brooklyn Bridge.

“Nothing is a coincidence…everything you’re experiencing is meant to happen,” Chopra wrote. “Just like you looking at this caption or the poster.”

Be sure to mark your calendars because Love Again is hitting theaters everywhere on May 12, 2023.

