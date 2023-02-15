Should Rams Consider Using Late Draft Pick On A Quarterback?

With the backup quarterback in flux, the Rams could look to the draft to fill the need.

While some teams are preparing for free agency with a major hole to fill at the quarterback position, the Los Angeles Rams can rest comfortably knowing they are not among them.

Of course, they do have their fair share of holes to fill across the roster, but quarterback isn't one of them. Well, starting quarterback that is.

Matthew Stafford is undoubtedly the starting quarterback for the Rams , and for good reason. After all, he is just one season removed from leading Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory in his first season.

However, as was shown in 2022, a good backup quarterback is paramount. Just look at divisional rivals the San Francisco 49ers, who reached the NFC championship game with a third-string, seventh-round rookie quarterback.

Which begs the question, how should the Rams address the backup quarterback role this offseason?

Baker Mayfield showed flashes of what made him a No. 1 overall pick in his stint with the Rams, but he also showed why he was released from the Panthers as well. Then there was the duo of Bryce Perkins and John Wolford, neither of which inspired much confidence in their four combined starts.

The Rams could opt to bring Mayfield back, however, there is no guarantee the quarterback will want to settle for a backup role.

Another option, however, is the draft. While the Rams have limited capital to work with in the draft , they could see fit to get a rookie quarterback in the later rounds to sit behind Stafford.

Stafford is entrenched as the starter and that isn't going to change anytime soon. If he were to miss time again, though, having a reliable backup quarterback could make or break the Rams' season.

Yes, the Rams have bigger needs than quarterback. However, if there is a guy there that they like with one of their later picks, they shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger if they think he's their guy.

