Madison, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Forage Council promotes Low-Stress Cattle handling; posthumously honors Madison farmer

By Kris Jarvis, Contributor,

13 days ago
Over 150 area livestock producers participated in the Northern Piedmont session of the Virginia Forage and Grassland Council’s (VFGC) 2023 Conference held January 26, in Fauquier County. According to their website, VFGC’s mission is to "educate producers, policy makers and the general public about the economic, environmental and social benefits of forage-based production systems.”

This year’s program entitled, "Learn to Read: Stockmanship for Better Cattle and Grass” included presentations from animal behavioralist and rancher Curt Pate from Montana and Johnny Rogers, beef farmer and Amazing Grazing Program coordinator at NC State.

Pate, who consulted on the film The Horse Whisperer , described his approach as a combination of old-fashioned animal husbandry and modern animal science. "It’s our job to understand the needs of the animal physically and mentally,” he said. He challenged the audience to stop coaxing cattle with feed and learn to use effective pressure to drive them from behind.

Pate said he has taken the philosophy of Temple Grandin one step further. These techniques are generally described as "Low Stress Cattle Handling” which uses the cattle’s natural instincts and their vision limitations to the handler’s advantage. Pate demonstrated the zigzagging motion he uses (to move cattle) to remain a blurred figure just inside a cow’s "flight zone.”

He also discussed the importance of herding cattle early in the morning while calves are still bedded down near their mothers.

More information on Low Stress Cattle Handling is available from Virginia Cooperative Extension and search publications.

Rogers’ presentation focused on the importance of understanding a pasture’s carrying capacity and implementing proven management practices to enhance it. A pasture’s carrying capacity is the number of head in can sustain through a normal growing season.

According to Rogers, over-grazing is a widespread issue. He recommends taking an ecological approach to building biologically productive soils and producing a healthy forage stand with significant root structure.

He suggested producers conduct a pasture plant survey and estimate the precent of the soil surface that is either bare or covered by non-desirable plant species. Soil tests will reveal what amendments would be most beneficial, however due to cost if only one can be added, Rogers suggests liming.

Rotational grazing, winter and summer stockpiling, and the inclusion of warm season grasses and summer annuals are among the practices that have helped producers improve their bottom line.

VFGC sponsors educational programs year-round including grazing and fencing schools.

