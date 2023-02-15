Sports Recap: Triple-double sparks Anoka hoops win, section meets upcoming

Peyton Podany registered a triple-double with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, while Trey Borchers sank 34 points to lead Anoka boys basketball to an 88-67 win against Coon Rapids Feb. 9. Leading the Cardinals offensively in double figures were Jackson Hettwer (17), Japree Palmer (15), Jerry Freeman (15) and Anthony Belpedio (12).

Andover outran Champlin Park 93-89 Feb. 10 to improve to 12-1 in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Sam Musungu led the way with a 35-point night, and Ben Kopetzki recorded 25 points and six assists.

Columbia Heights emerged with an 86-80 win against Spring Lake Park Feb. 13. Randy McClendon led a balanced effort for the Hylanders with 21 points, joined in double figures by Jency Davis (17), Cam Smith (13) and Emmaureon Rulford (11). Andrew King scored 31 and Brayden Talso scored 16 for the Panthers.

Totino-Grace cruised to a 71-43 win over Elk River Feb. 11, improving to 12-2 in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Tyler Wagner led the Eagles with 13 points.

Matthew Bothun netted 45 points as St. Francis picked up a 92-85 win over Cambridge-Isanti Feb. 9.

A big second half helped Legacy Christian rally past Heritage Christian 80-63 Feb. 14 as the Lions improved to 17-5. Micah Strand scored 21 points, and Aiden Johnson had 20 points and 15 rebounds.

PACT topped Lakes International 70-64 Feb. 14, led by Tucker Kapas with 15 points.

Girls basketball

Anoka pulled away in the second half for a 59-33 win against Coon Rapids Feb. 9. Lauren Youngquist scored 16 to lead the Tornadoes, with 13 apiece by Lydia Lakanen and Madlin Freking. Kaylin Green led the Cardinals with nine.

Andover powered past Champlin Park 71-41 Feb. 10, led by Morgan Miller with 25 points, Anna Vaaler with 20 and Emma Frost with 14.

Brandi Washington scored 32 points to lead Fridley to a 58-43 win over Bloomington Kennedy Feb. 13.

Sophia DeRosa scored 17 as PACT defeated Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 67-11 Feb. 13.

Wrestling

A trio of area wrestlers qualified for the Girls State Wrestling Tournament. Fridley’s Olivia Sackor was champion at 107, and Jennifer Nguyen was runner-up at 114 in the Section 5/8 Tournament. Anoka’s Alley Altringer was the runner-up at 138 in the Section 6/7 Tournament.

Totino-Grace defeated Andover 41-23 in the Northwest Suburban Conference championship dual Feb. 10. Winning by fall for the Eagles were Payton Herbst, Alex Temple, Joe Kruse, Cy Kruse and Owen Swedberg, with major decisions by Sean O’Brien and Ethan Sylvester, and a decision by Austin Herbst. Winning for Andover were Brady Wadel, Brandon Board, Will Grant, Garrett Nelson, Jackson Armour and Nolan Israelson.

Anoka closed out the NWSC season with a 48-24 win over Elk River Feb. 10. Picking up wins for the Tornadoes were Gabrielle Bragg, Cayden Ban, Garrett Wittek, Elijah Paulson, Logan Jungling, Ian Wittek, Luke DeChene, Logan Raj-Malikowski, Max Berglund and Mason Brent.

Boys hockey

Hayden Ceaser tallied a hat trick and added three assists to help power Anoka past Northern Edge 8-2 Feb. 11. Alan Vokaty added two goals, Trevor Lang had a goal and three assists, and Ben Fiocello and Cullen Lande each added a goal.

Spring Lake Park netted back-to-back wins, defeating St. Paul Highland Park 3-1 Feb. 11, then topping South St. Paul 5-1 Feb. 14. Jacob Rombach had two goals, and Brock Lueck made 30 saves in the win over Highland Park. John Ross scored twice, and Byron Cornejo made 28 saves in the win over South St. Paul.

Coon Rapids closed the regular season with a 6-4 win over Simley Feb. 13. Trenton Theisen scored twice, with a goal apiece from Luke Rising, Nicolas Espinosa, Tyler Barsness and Tristan Golen.

Gymnastics

Section gymnastics meets were scheduled for Feb. 16 and 17. The state tournament is Feb. 24-25.

Boys swimming and diving

Section boys swimming and diving meets are Feb. 22-24. The state meet is March 2-4.