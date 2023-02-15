Three more hazardous chemicals identified at East Palestine derailment, lawsuit filed

Two Beaver County men have launched a class-action suit against Norfolk Southern over the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The men live in New Galilee, about five miles from the derailment site. 20 of the 50 cars were reportedly carrying hazardous materials.

The suit contends the incident was caused by the railroad's negligence and left people living in a thirty mile radius vulnerable to organ damage and cancer from prolonged exposure to toxins.

The complaint also says numerous residents have reported headaches, numbness and nausea and the deaths of fish, farm animals and wildlife.

The class-action calls for damages and ongoing medical screenings for illnesses caused by toxins from a controlled release of vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate.

The EPA said in a recent letter to Norfolk Southern that three other chemicals were detected. They are:

Ethylene glycol monobutyle ether : used in things like spot removers and cosmetics. Side effects: Irritates skin and eyes and could be toxic is swallowed

Ethylhexyl acrylate : used to make adhesives, construction materials, coatings and more. Side effects: Skin and eye irritation.

Isobutylene : Used for rubber and other polymers.

Side effects: can cause irritation to the eyes nose and throats, headaches, dizziness, lightheadedness and fatigue. High levels of exposure can cause a person to go into a coma or death.

The EPA says that the three new chemicals named, may have been released into the air, ground and water.

The EPA adds in the letter that the rail company may be responsible for the cost of cleanup.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Tuesday the train that derailed in East Palestine was not considered hazardous, because only 5 of the 50 train cars had hazardous material in them.

Vinyl Chloride was released into the air and water during a controlled venting process and burn. Since then, there've been concerns about the Ohio River and creeks that run into it.

Mary Mertz - Director of the Ohio DNR - was asked about fish kills.

She said that they say about 3,500 fish were found dead, “early on.”

EPA officials say the water is safe to drink now. But, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, has this advice...

“We are recommending that people in the community consider using bottled water,” said Vanderhoff.

He adds that tests results are still pending.

Meanwhile, PA Governor Josh Shapiro sent a letter to Norfolk Southern expressing concerns about the railroad's emergency response, after meeting with Beaver County officials Tuesday.