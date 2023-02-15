Lawrence claims two TIC titles

LASKER - Lawrence Academy participated in no less than five of six Tarheel Independent Conference tournament championships Friday night.

The Warriors brought home two league titles and finished as runners up in the other three. In addition, the Lawrence Academy varsity teams will be advancing to the NCISAA playoffs.

Lawrence – 49, Pungo — 20

The junior varsity girls of Lawrence secured the first TIC title for the school with a 49-20 win to complete a perfect season.

The Warriors jumped out to a 13-2 advantage in the first quarter and held a 20-10 halftime edge.

They continued to pull away, dominating the third quarter behind a 16-5 period that pushed their lead to 26-15. They closed out the game by outscoring the Raiders 13-5 in the final quarter.

Lawrence was led by Trinity Congleton, who scored 16 points for the Warriors. She was joined in double figures by Ellie Farmer, who had 14 on the evening. Clair Ferebee added eight points, while Shelby Brabble had six points to go along with 12 rebounds. Camy Pippins added five points for the Warriors.

Lawrence finished the season 12-0.

Lawrence – 52, Ridgecroft – 8

Lawrence’s jayvee boys continued the winning ways by knocking off Pungo Christian Academy in the TIC championship game. The Warriors won 53-8.

The Warriors had a comfortable first quarter, leading 14-4 after one period of play, but it was the second and third stanzas where they really blew the game open. Lawrence outscored Ridgecroft 14-2 and 19-2 in those quarters to build a 47-8 edge.

The Warriors were led by three in double figures as Carter Hoggard, Ayden Foster and Ben Woodard scored 10 points each. Foster completed the double-double with 10 boards.

Xander Mcanaw had six points for the Warriors while Noah Congleton had six rebounds.

The Warriors finished the season 14-2 overall and won both the regular season and tournament championships in the TIC.

Pungo – 51, Lawrence – 38

The Lady Warriors battled all four quarters, but came up short in the league title game against Pungo Christian Academy, 51-38.

Pungo led 15-10 after one quarter and pushed the advantage to 28-18 by the intermission. They continued to pull away by outscoring the Warriors 8-4 in the third quarter.

Lawrence continued to battle, outscoring the Raiders 16-15 in the fourth quarter though they came up short.

Samantha Hughson and Leah Woodard scored nine points each to lead the Warriors while Riley Phelps had six points and Dava Armstrong and Claire Smith had five each. Emma Smith rounded out the scoring with four points.

Pungo was led by Ginny Pugh’s 17 points and 12 from Abbey Cutler.

Emma Smith and Woodard were each named All-TIC after the conclusion of the tournament.

The Lady Warriors were chosen as the No. 5 seed in this week’s North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association (NCISAA) state tournament and received a first round bye.

Ridgecroft – 79, Lawrence – 65

The Warriors followed the same script as their female counterparts – falling behind early, but battling to the very end before falling in the title game. Ridgecroft, the No. 1 seed in the league championships, won 79-65.

Mari Larry and Luke Foster each contributed a double-double in the loss. Larry had 16 points and 10 boards while Foster checked in with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Mike Lee had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Warriors, while Conner Ferebee had nine points and Charlie Spruill had four.

Ridgecroft was led by Tournament MVP Sawyer Chamblee’s 23 points.

Lawrence fell behind 23-7 in the first quarter, but the Warriors poured in 24 points in the second quarter while Ridgecroft had 26. The Rams outscored Lawrence 21-18 in the third quarter, but the Warriors responded by outscoring the Rams 11-9 in the final period.

After the game, Larry and Lee were named to the All-Tournament team. Larry, Lee and Ferebee were all named All-Tarheel Independent Conference for the season. The Warriors finished the regular season 19-9.

Lawrence garnered the No. 7 seed in the upcoming NCISAA playoffs and earned a first round bye.

Middle School Boys

Lawrence’s middle school boy’s came up just short in the TIC tournament finals, falling to host Northeast Academy 49-44.

The Warriors had defeated Terra Ceia Christian and Albemarle School to advance to the finals.