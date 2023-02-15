Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey comes up short in section quarterfinal loss

Senior goaltender Adria Haley kept the Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey team (5-9-2, 9-15-2) within a goal most of the game in the team’s season-ending 4-1 loss to Grand Rapids-Greenway in the 7AA Section Quarterfinal on the road on Thursday, Feb. 9. In fact, her back-door high-danger save in the game’s first shift was a prelude to her 29-save performance.

It was two empty net goals at the 15:50 and 16:24 marks of the third period that sealed the deal. Haley ended the game with a .935 save percentage, finishing her high school career on a high note, which left the door open for the Rangers in the game.

“She played a great game,” Forest Lake coach Andy Richardson said. “It was nice to have her play well. She made a couple big saves, especially early.”

The Rangers scored first in the section clash when senior Maddy Monnette found the back of the net midway through the first period, which was assisted by senior Ava Saxe and senior defenseman Noelle Johnson. But Grand Rapids-Greenway tied it up roughly six minutes later and then took a 2-1 lead with a power-play tally at the 10:54 mark of the second period.

Richardson said that goal wasn’t the turning point of the game. The Rangers didn’t score on their second-period power play, and the team was outshot 23-10 between the second and third periods.

“I think we still responded pretty well to that,” Richardson said. “We had a couple good chances in the second period to tie it up and had a couple good chances in the third.”

Despite the scoring opportunities, Forest Lake was outshot 15-5 in the final period that featured Grand Rapids-Greenway’s two empty net goals.

“We unfortunately just didn’t come out on top,” said Richardson.

Although the Rangers lost, the team went 7-5-2 down the stretch since Dec. 27. Richardson said it was a successful season despite the team finishing 9-15-2. In fact, Forest Lake’s improved second half was enough for them to finish the year No. 5 in the Suburban East Conference – ahead of Cretin-Derham Hall, White Bear Lake, Park of Cottage Grove and Mounds View/Irondale.

“It was nice to be able to finish strong, ... even if some of the wins weren’t coming in that second half,” Richardson said, “we knew that every single game we were playing really competitively.”

The best moment of the season, Richardson said, was participating in the first game of the 2023 Hockey Day Minnesota weekend against Cretin-Derham Hall, which is something they’re “going to remember for a long time.”

While it wasn’t necessarily surprising, Richardson said the team saw players grow and fill important roles this season. That can be seen in the Rangers’ balanced scoring with five players scoring seven or more goals this year. Senior Malia McKinnon ended the season with a team-leading 16 goals while seniors Ellie Hanowski and Monnette finished with eight goals each and Saxe and junior defenseman Sami Pool ended with seven goals apiece.

But now the team will need players to step up again next season, Richardson said. This year’s senior class is “a hard group to replace” Richardson said, and four of the Rangers’ top five scorers this season were seniors.

Richardson said he’s confident in the next group coming up, and it helps that the team’s returning players logged a lot of minutes this year.

“I think that’s going to be helpful for them to see,” Richardson said, “just kind of see what they need to do to be successful.”