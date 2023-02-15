Forest Lake dance narrowly misses state with fourth-place finishes

The Rangers finish with highest section placement in eight years

The Forest Lake Rangers dance team left the floor after each dance and went back into a room to watch their routines together, and the team was excited about how the performance looked, according to Forest Lake coach Rachel Kilpela.

“We felt really good coming off the floor,” Kilpela said. “We honestly felt like it was our best performances of the season.”

Kilpela said the routines couldn’t have been better executed, but it didn’t matter how they felt, though. As Kilpela said, their fate was up to the judges. But she added how important that week off between the last meet and sections was because that allowed the team to work on the adjustments they implemented earlier.

The result: fourth-place finishes in both jazz and high kick in the 3AAA Section Championship at Bloomington Kennedy High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, missing state by just one spot in each category. What made the result difficult, Kilpela said, was that earlier in the season the Rangers beat a few of the teams that earned a state berth.

“It gives me hope for next year, knowing that these teams are teams that we’ve seen before, that we’ve beaten before, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility looking ahead into the future,” Kilpela said.

But it was still a much improved season, as they’ve finished sixth in both categories at the section tournament the last few years. This year’s fourth places were the highest placement in sections in eight years. The Rangers also had higher difficulty scores than in past years, Kilpela said.

“It was really tough year after year kind of getting stuck in that same [sixth place] spot, where it’s like we know that everyone is so close, but we just weren’t quite close enough,” Kilpela said.

Kilpela said the higher placement makes the team “hungry” for next season. She said that they also watched their first performance of the season to see how much they’ve grown this season.

“Sometimes when you’re in the midst of it, it’s so easy to forget how much you’ve grown and how much you’ve improved, so it was really cool to see that as well,” Kilpela said.

As Kilpela reflected back on the season, she said the St. Michael-Albertville meet on Jan. 21, where the Rangers placed higher than some of their section opponents, was when the team started to believe the goal of state was feasible.

The Rangers are losing 10 seniors, but Kilpela said they already prepared for that at the beginning of the season when they decided to make the varsity teams larger. Both jazz and high kick had four extra members than past years, so more team members would have experience under their belt next season, which makes the transition easier.

“We’re not looking at next year as a rebuilding year by any means at all,” Kilpela said. “It’s going to be the same expectations [and] the same goals.”