San Francisco Examiner

United pilots who flew nosediving SFO-bound plane in 'ongoing training'

By Kevin N. Hume/The ExaminerMarcus White,

10 days ago
The two airline pilots who flew a San Francisco-bound plane that abruptly plunged to within hundreds of feet of the Pacific Ocean late last year are still in training, according to the airline, as another federal investigation of the same incident begins.

United Airlines on Wednesday told The Examiner in a statement that the two pilots' "training program is ongoing" after flight UA1722 nosedived from 2,200 feet to 775 feet above the Pacific Ocean a little more than a minute after it departed Kahului Airport in Maui, Hawaii last Dec. 18.

The pilots, whom United said have a combined 25,000 hours of flying experience, filed a safety report when the Boeing 777 landed at San Francisco International Airport. United said it "closely coordinated with" the FAA and Air Line Pilots Association "on an investigation that ultimately resulted in the pilots receiving additional training."

The Air Current first reported about the incident on Sunday. The outlet said the incident apparently didn't prompt any commentary from passengers on social media.

On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board announced it had opened an investigation. The Air Current obtained a memo that same day in which Acting Federal Aviation Administrator Billy Nolen issued a memo calling for a fresh look at aerospace safety data.

United previously told the outlet that the airline didn't believe the nosedive rose to the level of reporting to the NTSB.

"We look forward to sharing information with the NTSB," United told The Examiner in a statement on Wednesday, following the announcement of the investigation.

The Air Current's review of air traffic controllers' radio communications indicated that the incident lasted "no more than 45 seconds," and the recordings "did not include any exchange about the incident." Cockpit voice recorders are automatically overwritten after two hours, meaning neither the agency nor the airline can analyze the pilots' communications.

The NTSB in 2018 recommended the FAA require all aircraft to implement cockpit voice recorders with 25-hour durations, which the board's chair doubled down on in testimony to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee earlier this month.

"We continue to have investigations, such as the incident last month at JFK and now Austin, where the data isn't available to our investigators due to the current time limitation," Jennifer Homendy said, referring to incidents in New York and Texas in which airplanes nearly crashed into one another on airport runways.

Cockpit video recordings were also unavailable in another infamous San Francisco-bound flight that nearly crashed. The NTSB said in a 2018 report that recordings from a 2017 Air Canada flight that was 14 feet away from colliding with an airplane on the SFO taxiway "could have provided direct evidence about the events leading to the overflight and the go-around."

Federal officials published their report nearly 15 months after the initial incident. The NTSB said a preliminary report on the United Airlines is expected within three weeks.

