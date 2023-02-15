10 Fabulous Photos of Katie Austin in Montenegro

The SI Swimsuit model was 2022’s co-Rookie of the Year and will return to the magazine this spring.

In honor of Katie Austin returning to the SI Swimsuit Issue this year , we’re throwing it back to her stunning photo shoot in Montenegro last year.

The 2022 co-Rookie of the Year (alongside her BFF, Christen Harper ) was discovered through the brand’s Swim Search open casting call. The fitness influencer often shares recipes, workouts and encouraging lifestyle content to her Instagram and TikTok accounts—on which she has a combined 1.1 million followers.

“I literally can’t stop smiling, I’ve been trying to do a more serious face for the camera but I literally keep smiling,” she said at the time. “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has made me feel like the most confident model and I feel so special today. I feel like this is a day dedicated to me here in Montenegro, which is crazy.”

The Austin AF podcast host just wrapped up her 2023 photo shoot in the Dominican Republic and she shared tons of behind-the-scenes content.

“It’s not about the photos and how beautiful you are physically, it’s about what’s in here,” she continued , pointing at her heart. “That’s why I want to be a part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, because it’s so much more than just the photos.”

Here are 10 of our favorite photos from Katie Austin’s 2022 photo shoot with James Macari.

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

