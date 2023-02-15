Look: Chiefs Player Makes Clear Statement With Championship Parade T-Shirt

A defining theme of Super Bowl LVII was Patrick Mahome's ankle. The phenom QB was nursing a high-ankle sprain entering the game, with fans and pundits unsure of the level he'd play at.

If the Kansas City Chiefs were to win, they needed a standout performance from their offensive line.

That's exactly what happened in the 38-35 win, as Mahomes was never sacked and afforded ample opportunities en route to passing for three touchdowns.

At today's Super Bowl parade, Mahomes' supporting cast on the O-Line basked on their job well done. Orlando Brown, among fellow Chiefs teammates, even sported T-shirts immortalizing the feat.

That's right: Wearing accompanying goggles to protect from champagne, Brown gleefully showed off a shirt reading "0 Sacks."

Brown's teammates got in on the fun as well with variations of the message. Ari Meirov relayed another Chiefs shirt; this one proclaiming "0 sacks, put it on a [expletive] T Shirt!!!!!"

Some fans played down the accomplishment, citing the poor field conditions at State Farm Stadium that night.

Nevertheless, this won't bother the Chiefs or football fans who felt the right team came away victorious.

"No lies told," one fan replied . "They O-Line dominated that game...that dreaded eagles d-line and pass rush was nowhere to be found on the pass and the run."