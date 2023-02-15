Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Look: Chiefs Player Makes Clear Statement With Championship Parade T-Shirt

By Milo Taibi,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcNYs_0koidVZH00

A defining theme of Super Bowl LVII was Patrick Mahome's ankle. The phenom QB was nursing a high-ankle sprain entering the game, with fans and pundits unsure of the level he'd play at.

If the Kansas City Chiefs were to win, they needed a standout performance from their offensive line.

That's exactly what happened in the 38-35 win, as Mahomes was never sacked and afforded ample opportunities en route to passing for three touchdowns.

At today's Super Bowl parade, Mahomes' supporting cast on the O-Line basked on their job well done. Orlando Brown, among fellow Chiefs teammates, even sported T-shirts immortalizing the feat.

That's right: Wearing accompanying goggles to protect from champagne, Brown gleefully showed off a shirt reading "0 Sacks."

Brown's teammates got in on the fun as well with variations of the message. Ari Meirov relayed another Chiefs shirt; this one proclaiming "0 sacks, put it on a [expletive] T Shirt!!!!!"

Some fans played down the accomplishment, citing the poor field conditions at State Farm Stadium that night.

Nevertheless, this won't bother the Chiefs or football fans who felt the right team came away victorious.

"No lies told," one fan replied . "They O-Line dominated that game...that dreaded eagles d-line and pass rush was nowhere to be found on the pass and the run."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for two years
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Tyreek Hill Hilariously Trolls LeSean McCoy Over Eric Bieniemy Comment
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Eric Bieniemy Had Classy Response To LeSean McCoy Criticism
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Trevor Lawrence Tweets 3-Word Message For Free-Agent Teammate
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Stephen A. Smith Reports New Details From Lamar Jackson, Ravens Negotiations
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Report: Broncos Hire Former Player On Same Day He Was Released
Denver, CO2 days ago
A.J. Brown Has Honest Admission About Jalen Hurts, Ryan Tannehill
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Chiefs Star Reveals He Nearly Signed With Urban Meyer, Jaguars
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Broncos Reportedly Hire Longtime NFL Assistant To Sean Payton's Staff
Denver, CO2 days ago
Breaking: Broncos Announce Defensive Coordinator Hire
Denver, CO2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes Shares Heartfelt Message For Eric Bieniemy
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Tyreek Hill Praises Lions Quarterback Jared Goff
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Look: Broncos New QB Coach Is Younger Than Russell Wilson
Denver, CO2 days ago
Look: Eagles Tease New Helmets For Next Season
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Look: Chiefs Receiver Has Hilarious Response To Fan's Tweet
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Broncos Make Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Prominent Free Agent Reveals What He's Looking For In New Team
Buffalo, NY15 hours ago
2024's Top Receiver Recruit Has 1 Request For Ohio State Fans
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Breaking: Chiefs Announce Offensive Coordinator For 2023 Season
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy