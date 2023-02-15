Open in App
Athlon Sports

Ex-ESPN President Is Facing Criticism For Awful Super Bowl Idea

By Mitchell Forde,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VIvSx_0koic1AV00

The Super Bowl continued its reign as the most-watched event in America, with this year's iteration of the big game averaging 113 million viewers , good for the third-highest rating all time.

Despite the event's popularity, however, one former television executive believes the NFL should make a change to the way it broadcasts the Super Bowl.

Former ESPN president John Skipper said during an interview with the Dan LeBatard Show that the NFL should turn the Super Bowl into a pay-per-view event. Doing so, he believes, would be the single best way for the league to increase the amount of money it distributes to each team.

"If half the country is watching your game, and they're watching it for free, how many of those people would pay a big sum of money to watch your game?" Skipper said.

"That is the single best way that I can think of for the NFL to increase their annual revenue take for their clubs is to make the Super Bowl a pay-per-view event."

Safe to say NFL fans are not in favor of Skipper's proposition. Quite a few have taken to social media to push back.

"Unfortunately it would be a hard no for me and the NFL as a fan if they do this," one Twitter user wrote .

"Go ahead and try," tweeted another. "As a Browns fan, there isn't a Super Bowl worth spending money on. I'll either find a pirated stream or not watch."

"The NFL has literally built their product on being offered on free television stations," wrote a third. "Charging for the Super Bowl would be wild stupid."

Don't expect Skipper's idea to become reality any time soon. For one thing, while the NFL might be able to get some people to pay to watch the Super Bowl, fewer eyeballs on the game will result in advertisers paying less money for a spot in the broadcast, which would negate some of the revenue increase. Plus, upsetting fans by making them pay to watch the Super Bowl could cut into viewership throughout the season.

Perhaps the most compelling argument against the NFL making viewers pay to watch the Super Bowl came from ProFootballTalk, which pointed out that the league would likely lose its federal antitrust exemption if it did so. That exemption allows the league's 32 teams to negotiate television contracts as one entity, resulting in much more lucrative deals.

For the time being, expect the Super Bowl to continue to air on Fox, CBS and NBC, just like the rest of the NFL season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cowboys Cut Zeke? A Fate Like Dorsett & Emmitt
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for two years
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Posts Cryptic Comment as Son Jackson Is Slammed Online
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Tyreek Hill Hilariously Trolls LeSean McCoy Over Eric Bieniemy Comment
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Eric Bieniemy Had Classy Response To LeSean McCoy Criticism
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Eric Bieniemy responds to Lesean McCoy's comments about him being exposed in DC
Washington, DC2 days ago
Trevor Lawrence Tweets 3-Word Message For Free-Agent Teammate
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Russell Wilson Reportedly Asked Seahawks To Fire Pete Carroll, John Schneider
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Stephen A. Smith Reports New Details From Lamar Jackson, Ravens Negotiations
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Report: Broncos Hire Former Player On Same Day He Was Released
Denver, CO2 days ago
Jim Harbaugh Going Viral For Good Deed During Ice Storm
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Broncos Reportedly Hire Longtime NFL Assistant To Sean Payton's Staff
Denver, CO2 days ago
Breaking: Broncos Announce Defensive Coordinator Hire
Denver, CO2 days ago
Chiefs Star Reveals He Nearly Signed With Urban Meyer, Jaguars
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Former Broncos Star Has Honest Admission About Vance Joseph's Return
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Look: Chiefs Receiver Has Hilarious Response To Fan's Tweet
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Look: Broncos New QB Coach Is Younger Than Russell Wilson
Denver, CO2 days ago
Broncos Make Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Reported Details About Russell Wilson's Broncos Office Are Going Viral
Denver, CO1 day ago
Prominent Free Agent Reveals What He's Looking For In New Team
Buffalo, NY15 hours ago
2024's Top Receiver Recruit Has 1 Request For Ohio State Fans
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Florida State's Mike Norvell discusses recruiting against Deion Sanders as he looks to raid Florida
Tallahassee, FL16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy