Ex-ESPN President Is Facing Criticism For Awful Super Bowl Idea

The Super Bowl continued its reign as the most-watched event in America, with this year's iteration of the big game averaging 113 million viewers , good for the third-highest rating all time.

Despite the event's popularity, however, one former television executive believes the NFL should make a change to the way it broadcasts the Super Bowl.

Former ESPN president John Skipper said during an interview with the Dan LeBatard Show that the NFL should turn the Super Bowl into a pay-per-view event. Doing so, he believes, would be the single best way for the league to increase the amount of money it distributes to each team.

"If half the country is watching your game, and they're watching it for free, how many of those people would pay a big sum of money to watch your game?" Skipper said.

"That is the single best way that I can think of for the NFL to increase their annual revenue take for their clubs is to make the Super Bowl a pay-per-view event."

Safe to say NFL fans are not in favor of Skipper's proposition. Quite a few have taken to social media to push back.

"Unfortunately it would be a hard no for me and the NFL as a fan if they do this," one Twitter user wrote .

"Go ahead and try," tweeted another. "As a Browns fan, there isn't a Super Bowl worth spending money on. I'll either find a pirated stream or not watch."

"The NFL has literally built their product on being offered on free television stations," wrote a third. "Charging for the Super Bowl would be wild stupid."

Don't expect Skipper's idea to become reality any time soon. For one thing, while the NFL might be able to get some people to pay to watch the Super Bowl, fewer eyeballs on the game will result in advertisers paying less money for a spot in the broadcast, which would negate some of the revenue increase. Plus, upsetting fans by making them pay to watch the Super Bowl could cut into viewership throughout the season.

Perhaps the most compelling argument against the NFL making viewers pay to watch the Super Bowl came from ProFootballTalk, which pointed out that the league would likely lose its federal antitrust exemption if it did so. That exemption allows the league's 32 teams to negotiate television contracts as one entity, resulting in much more lucrative deals.

For the time being, expect the Super Bowl to continue to air on Fox, CBS and NBC, just like the rest of the NFL season.