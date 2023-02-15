Kansas governor announces $20 million for program to reduce number of kids in foster care

(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced new funding for a grant program hoping to prevent children from entering the foster care system.

Kelly announced nearly $20 million in funding for Family First Prevention grants on Wednesday. Kelly’s office says the state’s Family First Prevention programs have helped more than 3,000 Kansas children remain with their families, avoiding entry into the foster care system.

“Family First programs have been proven to keep families together, improving outcomes for our children long-term and saving our state money down the road. They have contributed to the nearly 20% drop in the total number of children in foster care since the start of my administration,” Governor Kelly said in a press release issued by her office. “That’s why we have worked across the aisle to direct both state and federal funding to expanding these successful programs.”

Kansas was among the first states to implement the Family First Prevention Services Act in 2019.

It is a federal law that lets states direct federal foster care funds into programs aimed at prevention. These programs strive to keep families together instead of having children enter the foster care system.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) has invested these funds in, “mental health treatment; parent skill building; substance use prevention; and assistance for family members who serve as primary caregivers for grandchildren, nieces and nephews,” according to the press release from the governor’s office.

The new grants aim to do the following, according to the governor’s office:

Expand the number of providers from 11 to 14 Expand statewide an intensive mental health program called Multisystemic Therapy Fund new substance use disorder services Fund new parent-skill-building partners Include new primary prevention programs, including a partnership with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department

Kansas DCF Secretary Laura Howard praised the newly available grant funding and said the program has been successful over the past few years.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work DCF and our partner agencies have done on behalf of Kansas families,” Howard said. “We know that Family First programs are a primary factor in the overall reduction in foster children in Kansas, with nearly 90% of children who received the services remaining at home with their families without the need for foster care.”