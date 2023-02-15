Pro-life group, attorney general say Kentucky lawmaker's abortion bill goes too far

(The Center Square) – Some key pro-life supporters Wednesday said they oppose a bill in the Kentucky House of Representatives that would allow women who have an abortion to be prosecuted.

First-term state Rep. Emily Callaway, R-Louisville, filed House Bill 300 in the General Assembly on Tuesday. It would allow prosecutors to file homicide charges against someone in cases where the alleged victim is an unborn child.

Kentucky Right to Life issued a statement Wednesday saying the proposed legislation goes too far and it has never called for laws to penalize women who receive abortions.

“We call upon all Kentucky pro-life legislators to continue to act with compassion towards abortion-minded and vulnerable women,” said Addia Wuchner, the group’s executive director and a former state representative, in a statement. “We oppose any legislative and policy initiatives that criminalize women who seek abortions. Furthermore, we respectfully urge members of the Kentucky Assembly to reject HB 300 as written and any measure of the bill that seeks to criminalize women who have abortions.”

Callaway’s bill would give the Kentucky attorney general’s “concurrent jurisdiction” with Commonwealth’s and county attorneys, allowing them to prosecute cases.

Like Right to Life, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he opposed the bill. He said the state’s current laws on abortion “appropriately values the life of a pregnant woman and her unborn child” by not allowing women to face prosecution.

“While I strongly support prohibiting abortions in Kentucky, I just as strongly support helping pregnant women,” he said in a statement. “Pregnant mothers deserve our help, support, and life-affirming options, not to face criminal charges.”

Cameron, a Republican, is one of 12 candidates for the party’s gubernatorial nomination in May’s primary.

Kentucky lawmakers have discussed making changes to the state’s laws regarding abortion, which are currently being challenged in state courts. The state’s Supreme Court heard arguments in November on whether an injunction against two abortion laws, including the state’s “trigger law,” should be reinstated as a suit against the laws continues.

A week before that Supreme Court hearing, voters in Kentucky rejected a constitutional amendment that would have declared there’s no right to an abortion in the state.

On Tuesday, state Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Fruit Hill, filed Senate Bill 118 , which would create another constitutional amendment.

Westerfield’s proposal is similar to the 2022 ballot question. However, it adds language stating voters maintain the right through their elected General Assembly members to “enact, amend or repeal” laws on abortion. That includes exceptions to abortion bans on pregnancies stemming from rapes or incest, as well as when a mother’s life is endangered by the pregnancy.