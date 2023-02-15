Bill doubling jury pay passes Indiana House

(The Center Square) – Indiana lawmakers took a step that would increase the amount Hoosiers earn while serving on jury duty.

House Bill 1466 passed unanimously in the state House of Representatives. If it becomes law, it would be the first time the state raised the jury duty rate in more than a quarter-century.

Currently, Hoosiers receive $40 a day if they’re impaneled on a jury. The bill sponsored by State Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland, would double that amount.

Davis, in a statement, said the current rate has been below the state’s minimum wage since it was last set in 1997.

“Jury trials are a foundational piece of our criminal justice system in protecting the rights and liberties of our citizens,” Davis said. “Our current compensation is far below the current $7.25 minimum wage, which is not sustainable for most Hoosiers. This is an important step toward ensuring jurors are better compensated and boost citizen participation.”

In addition, if a juror is on a case that lasts more than five days, those individuals would receive $90 per day starting on the sixth day of the trial. Also, individuals who appear for jury duty would see their daily pay increase from $15 to $30 until a jury is selected.

The bill’s fiscal note indicates the added cost of boosting jury pay would be nearly $4.2 million.

According to the Judicial Conference of Indiana, the state averages more than 650 six-person jury trials and 590 12-person jury trials. The average six-person jury trial lasts two days, while the average 12-person case goes for four days.

To help offset the additional costs, HB 1466 calls for the jury fee a defendant must pay if they’re found guilty of certain crimes or violations to increase from $2 to $6. In addition, anyone filing a civil case will be required to pay a $75 jury fee.

Davis’ bill is now in the Senate for its consideration.