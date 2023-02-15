Open in App
Woodbridge Township, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Doctor Admits Guilt In Prescription Fraud Conspiracy

By Tony Gallotto,

10 days ago

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — A physician from Woodbridge faces a decade in federal prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to insurance fraud in federal court Wednesday as part of a plea deal.

Dr. Saurabh Patel, 51, admitted to one count of conspiring to commit healthcare fraud for submitting a phony insurance claim for unnecessary prescriptions, according to U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna.

Dr. Patel is to be sentenced in June 2023.

A federal grand jury, however, originally charged Dr. Patel – with a family member Kaival Patel, 52, of West New York – in January 2022 on multiple charges of defrauding state and municipal employees’ insurance programs out of more than $3.4 million with a slew of fake claims for needless medications.

Federal prosecutors say despite having no background in medicine or prescription drugs, Kaival Patel and his wife owned and ran ABC Healthy Living LLC in Newark, that sold a host of medical products and compound prescription medications.

Kaival Patel remains charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, substantive counts of money laundering and lying to federal agents. He is scheduled to go on trial later this year.

A third man, Paul Camarda, a pharmaceutical salesman, also worked with Kaival Patel. The two men learned that state and municipal government employees have lucrative insurance coverage that frequently reimburses thousands of dollars for supplies of certain compound medications.

Federal prosecutors say Kaival Patel and Camarda convinced Dr. Patel to write the prescriptions for the compound medications, regardless of whether people needed them.

Camarda pleaded guilty in July 2021 to healthcare fraud conspiracy and conspiring to commit money laundering and obstruct justice. He awaits sentencing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpeIg_0koib4qt00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Prosecutor Says Police Use of Force was Justified in Shooting in Hamilton
Hamilton Township, NJ1 day ago
Burlington County Woman Practiced Law Without a License, Stole $100K From Employer
Evesham Township, NJ2 days ago
Parsippany Police Hiring Entry Level Officer
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ15 hours ago
Police Seek Help Solving Jewelery Store Burglary
Jefferson, NJ16 hours ago
Local Father Saved by Children and Police while having a Heart Attack
New Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
The Elizabeth Housing Authority Among Several Agencies  in New Jersey to Receive Millions in Funding for Modernization and Administration Enhancements
Elizabeth, NJ2 days ago
Public Hearing for Mahopac/Carmel Smoke Shops
Carmel Hamlet, NY2 days ago
Woodbridge Detective, Councilwoman Honored for Black History Month
Colonia, NJ1 day ago
Wood-Ridge Council Passes 2023 CAP Bank at February 15th Meeting
Wood-ridge, NJ2 days ago
Sparta Township Council's February 28 Meeting Agenda Includes Flag and Salt Shed Ordinances
Sparta Township, NJ14 hours ago
Utility Work to Close Part of Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd in Hamilton
Hamilton Township, NJ2 days ago
Green Brook Land Use Board Special Meeting Set for March
Green Brook Township, NJ19 hours ago
Sparta High School January 2023 Students and Staff Member of the Month
Sparta Township, NJ13 hours ago
Sparta High School Announces 'Kindness Matters' Students of January 2023
Sparta Township, NJ1 day ago
Tractor Trailer Truck takes out trees along Belvidere Road during school hours
Phillipsburg, NJ2 days ago
Wrestlers Faxon, Kriesberg, Rayack Advance to State Championship
Livingston, NJ9 hours ago
Piscataway HS Alum takes Gold at College Indoor Track and Field Championships
Lynchburg, VA10 hours ago
Girls Basketball: Bayonne Routs Hillsborough in Sectional Quarterfinals, 81-51
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
Boys Basketball: Colonia Storms Past South Plainfield, 64-45, in Sectional Semifinal
Colonia, NJ1 day ago
NJSIAA Girls Basketball; Madison Advances to Sectional Final After Defeating Hanover Park;51-39
Madison, NJ7 hours ago
Athlete Spotlight - Jason Glicksman
Yorktown, NY19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy