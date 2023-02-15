Open in App
Hillsborough Township, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Hillsborough Police Department Honors "Top Cops" of 2022

By Rod Hirsch,

10 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Police Officers Dillon Kelly and Richard Tichenor have been named the "Top Cops" of the township police department for 2022.

Each year the Hillsborough Township Police Department selects two “Top Cops,” one from each Patrol Squad, to be recognized for their exceptional performance for the previous year. The award recipients are determined based on a score devised from the Annual Job Performance Evaluations, along with a ranking achieved from their respective supervisors and peers.

The “Top Cops” are formally recognized by the Department, the Mayor, and Township Committee and receive an acknowledgment in their personnel file. In addition, Kelly and Tichenor will have their names engraved on a plaque displayed in the lobby of Police Headquarters honoring each year’s recipients since the program’s inception in 1996. In addition, they will be awarded a merit bar that is worn above their uniform badge.

Kelly has been a member of the Department since 2019 where he has served in the Patrol Division. Officer Kelly is the recipient of several Command Citations, as well as several Supervisory Commendations such as a lifesaving award. It is his first time receiving the award.

Tichenor has been a member of the Department since 2017. He has served in the Patrol Division and was also assigned to be the Department's K-9 handler since being hired. Tichenor is the recipient of several Command Citations as well as Supervisory Commendations. He is also the recipient of several letters of appreciation, from the community, for a job well done during the performance of his duties. Tichenor has been awarded the medal of merit, and medal of valor, and is a member of the Somerset County 200 Club. This is the first time has received the "Top Cop" award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjY01_0koiaxuS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fiaIf_0koiaxuS00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hillsborough Township, NJ newsLocal Hillsborough Township, NJ
Girls Basketball: Bayonne Routs Hillsborough in Sectional Quarterfinals, 81-51
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Parsippany Police Hiring Entry Level Officer
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ17 hours ago
Police Seek Help Solving Jewelery Store Burglary
Jefferson, NJ18 hours ago
Prosecutor Says Police Use of Force was Justified in Shooting in Hamilton
Hamilton Township, NJ1 day ago
Woodbridge Mayor’s Message, Feb 24, 2023
Woodbridge Township, NJ1 day ago
Woodbridge Detective, Councilwoman Honored for Black History Month
Colonia, NJ1 day ago
Burlington County Woman Practiced Law Without a License, Stole $100K From Employer
Evesham Township, NJ2 days ago
Distracted Driver Totals South Brunswick Police Car
South Brunswick Township, NJ1 day ago
Sparta Township Council's February 28 Meeting Agenda Includes Flag and Salt Shed Ordinances
Sparta Township, NJ16 hours ago
Mount Laurel Driver Charged in Fatal Hit and Run of Teenage Boy
Cherry Hill, NJ2 days ago
Green Brook Land Use Board Special Meeting Set for March
Green Brook Township, NJ22 hours ago
Wood-Ridge Council Passes 2023 CAP Bank at February 15th Meeting
Wood-ridge, NJ2 days ago
Sparta High School January 2023 Students and Staff Member of the Month
Sparta Township, NJ16 hours ago
Hamilton Calendar Catastrophe Finally Resolved Says Mayor
Hamilton Township, NJ2 days ago
The Elizabeth Housing Authority Among Several Agencies  in New Jersey to Receive Millions in Funding for Modernization and Administration Enhancements
Elizabeth, NJ2 days ago
Public Hearing for Mahopac/Carmel Smoke Shops
Carmel Hamlet, NY2 days ago
Tractor Trailer Truck takes out trees along Belvidere Road during school hours
Phillipsburg, NJ2 days ago
Boys Basketball: Madison Beats Hanover Park, 59-51, in Sectional Quarterfinals
Madison, NJ2 days ago
Piscataway HS Alum takes Gold at College Indoor Track and Field Championships
Lynchburg, VA12 hours ago
Athlete Spotlight - Jason Glicksman
Yorktown, NY22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy