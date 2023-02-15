Hillsborough Police Department Honors "Top Cops" of 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Police Officers Dillon Kelly and Richard Tichenor have been named the "Top Cops" of the township police department for 2022.

Each year the Hillsborough Township Police Department selects two “Top Cops,” one from each Patrol Squad, to be recognized for their exceptional performance for the previous year. The award recipients are determined based on a score devised from the Annual Job Performance Evaluations, along with a ranking achieved from their respective supervisors and peers.

The “Top Cops” are formally recognized by the Department, the Mayor, and Township Committee and receive an acknowledgment in their personnel file. In addition, Kelly and Tichenor will have their names engraved on a plaque displayed in the lobby of Police Headquarters honoring each year’s recipients since the program’s inception in 1996. In addition, they will be awarded a merit bar that is worn above their uniform badge.

Kelly has been a member of the Department since 2019 where he has served in the Patrol Division. Officer Kelly is the recipient of several Command Citations, as well as several Supervisory Commendations such as a lifesaving award. It is his first time receiving the award.

Tichenor has been a member of the Department since 2017. He has served in the Patrol Division and was also assigned to be the Department's K-9 handler since being hired. Tichenor is the recipient of several Command Citations as well as Supervisory Commendations. He is also the recipient of several letters of appreciation, from the community, for a job well done during the performance of his duties. Tichenor has been awarded the medal of merit, and medal of valor, and is a member of the Somerset County 200 Club. This is the first time has received the "Top Cop" award.







