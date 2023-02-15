Damar Hamlin Apologizes After Super Bowl Jacket Sparks Ridiculous Outrage

Instagram/Adrian Peterson

Damar Hamlin has apologized after his Super Bowl attire somehow caused a stir. The 24-year-old, who attended to honor the emergency personnel who helped save his life, wore a jacket with a playful depiction of Jesus on the cross. Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson, who has previously been accused of domestic violence and child abuse , decided he didn’t like it, taking to social media to say: “You should be thanking God son! This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!!” Although he was quick to blast Hamlin, Peterson came back with a calmer Instagram post Monday, once he’d spoken to him. “I want to be clear, I’m the last person to judge anyone, and that was never my intention,” he wrote. “However, I do feel as if the jacket was disrespectful and it was something that I needed to share… After speaking with Damar, I have an understanding that it didn’t come from a place of ill intent!” In a Wednesday tweet, Hamlin said, “After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people. It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me. It says Eternal which I am Eternally thankful to my Savior!”

