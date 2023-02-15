Rihanna Dishes on How She Wrecked Paparazzi Plans to Snag Photos of Her Son

Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

Rihanna can handle herself, but paparazzi need to stay away from her baby. The pop superstar told British Vogue in a cover story released Wednesday that she sabotaged paparazzi by sending casual snaps to a blogger, before joining TikTok to post a video of her son. “As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation,” she spoke of knowing paparazzi were in bidding wars to secure the first photo of her son, who she gave birth to in May. “Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this,” she said. “We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.” And for the curious, Rihanna dished on the prospect of new music, too. She’s ready to make some—music videos, that is. “I need the right background music with the visuals,” she said. “I can’t just go shoot a video to me talking.” Good enough!

Read it at British Vogue