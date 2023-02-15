Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Blatantly Criticizes Jabari Smith Jr.: "I Don't Run Any Plays For Him."
Stephen Silas had some harsh words to say about former No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr.
Stephen Silas recently said some harsh things to his rookie Jabari Smith Jr. With a really high draft pick, Smith was expected to make a bigger impact on the Houston Rockets, but things haven't worked for him so far.
The Rockets are one of the worst teams in the league, but they have a bright future in the NBA. Players like Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and even Smith are expected to lead this team in the following seasons, but Smith has struggled to find his spot on the team and the NBA.
Jabari is well aware of that, and he's working hard to improve his situation, especially with his father. One would imagine that his head coach would be there to help, but Stephen Silas has had different plans this season.
Stephen Silas Didn't Hold Back When Talking About Jabari Smith Jr.
Silas discussed this situation, saying that Jabari is still trying to find a way but criticizing the player for 'not giving' much while admitting that he's not giving much attention on offense to this player.
“He is young and trying to find his way. Jabari has grit and toughness and tries defensively. And he’s not given much at all … I don’t run any plays for Jabari.”
This isn't something you want to hear from a head coach, especially about a player whose career just started and he's trying to find his place on a team with a lot of young talent. A bad rookie season doesn't mean Smith will be bad for the rest of his career, but having the right support system would surely help. This was uncalled for and could lead (more) people to call Smith a bust, which isn't the case.
