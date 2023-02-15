Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Flores makes surprising admission about taking Vikings job

By Grey Papke,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06z5tE_0koiXQRC00

Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores runs off the field after winning the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Flores accepted the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator job even though he was technically still in the frame for a head coaching position.

Flores said Wednesday that he had not been ruled out of contention for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching position when he chose to accept the Vikings’ offer based on a “gut feeling.”

To be clear, there is no suggestion that Flores was explicitly offered the Arizona job. However, he is saying he had not been told he was no longer a candidate when he decided to take the Minnesota job.

Perhaps that is a surprise, but Flores may have seen where things were trending. The Cardinals delayed their coaching search until after the Super Bowl and ultimately hired Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon , which may have been the plan all along. Flores may have had an inkling of that and decided there was no use hanging around and waiting for a position he probably wasn’t going to get.

Flores was wanted by more than one team in the defensive coordinator role. The Vikings won the race and will be happy to have him.

The post Brian Flores makes surprising admission about taking Vikings job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Tom Brady to 49ers rumors persist
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Jimmy Butler frustrated over Miami Heat’s losing
Miami, FL4 hours ago
Report: Hawks looking to ‘swiftly’ hire 1 head coach
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cowboys Cut Zeke? A Fate Like Dorsett & Emmitt
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for two years
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Caleb Williams reveals the 1 NFL team he would prefer to be drafted by
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Report: Lamar Jackson gave Ravens enormous contract demands
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Miami disciplined by NCAA over recruitment of Cavinder Twins
Coral Gables, FL1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes has strong message for Eric Bieniemy critics
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Seahawks GM zinged DK Metcalf over All-Star Game appearance
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Tim Anderson sends message to White Sox about his contract
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Details emerge about Aaron Rodgers’ darkness retreat
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
ESPN announcer had questionable word choice on Brandon Miller play
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Broncos hire new defensive coordinator
Denver, CO2 days ago
Nate Oats addresses Brandon Miller’s inappropriate pregame introduction
Tuscaloosa, AL8 hours ago
Chiefs make announcement about their new offensive coordinator
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Jarrett Allen offers hilarious comment about Kevin Love buyout
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Video: Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco had funny moment in Rutgers student section
New Brunswick, NJ11 hours ago
Willson Contreras has interesting quote comparing Cubs and Cardinals
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Report: Anthony Richardson getting surprising ranking from some NFL teams
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Arizona State beats Arizona on wild buzzer-beater
Tempe, AZ9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy